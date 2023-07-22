The current heatwave has once again shifted public opinion focus on the effects of climate change on our lives. Compared to other worrying issues like high inflation and the effects of the Ukraine war, the risks and impacts of climate change will last much longer and possibly be more significant.

Climate change is arguably the most complex issue facing modern society. It involves many dimensions: science, economics, society, politics and moral and ethical questions. While climate change is a global problem, some areas are more affected than others.

Friederike Otto is a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in London.

Last winter, he argued: “The Mediterranean is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change in Europe. The region is already experiencing a very intense and long-lasting drought and these high temperatures at a time of the year when it should be raining is worsening the situation.”

The impact of climate change on society must be managed by mitigation and adaptation strategies. A sobering reality we all must accept is that climate change is happening now.

Even if we effectively reduce global emissions, it will continue to impact our lives.

Of course, no single country can act in isolation to mitigate climate change significantly. But every country must do its part to reduce the hardships that the community will face as, for instance, heatwaves and climate-related hazards become more intense.

Mitigation strategies must include a revision of development plans to account for the increasing risk of extreme rises in temperature over the coming decades.

We must have plans to protect our coastlines to deal with sea-level rise, update building regulations to ensure that our houses are built in a way that can mitigate the effects of high temperatures, manage the little agricultural land still in use and preserve as much rainwater as possible.

Still, the most challenging mitigation tactics will involve upgrading the public infrastructure.

The most recent heatwave has shown how much more must be done to ensure the country is prepared for extreme weather-related events.

The electricity distribution system is not prepared to cater for heatwaves even if it has been known for years that they will become more intense and frequent. Similarly, the public health system must be better prepared to deal with health issues caused by persistent high temperatures that affect mainly the young and the elderly.

Throughout history, people and societies have adjusted to and coped with changes in climate and extremes with varying degrees of success. Earth’s climate has been relatively stable for the past 10,000 years, which has allowed for the development of our modern civilisation. As our climate changes, we need to adapt.

The faster the climate changes, the more difficult it will be.

The government must prepare a strategic plan to deal with the various dimensions of climate change.

On the economic front, the revision of our economic model has been postponed for too long.

The government must define and publish its plans to make the economy more resilient to changing circumstances, including accelerating climate change and its likely effect on economic activities like tourism.

Without rapidly stopping the burning of fossil fuels and adapting towards a hotter, drier climate, losses and damages will continue to rise dramatically.