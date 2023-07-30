The prime minister has published the findings of the Sofia magisterial inquiry, revealing a long list of failures which led to the death of the 18-year-old Jean Paul and grievous injuries to another five workers.

The inquiry explains how the building was not held together with metal, how the architect failed to give instructions for steel reinforcement, and how she was never on site; inspections were carried out via Whatsapp.

One of the two developers, Matthew Schembri, falsified signatures on a commencement notice. Lands employee Kurt Buhagiar – who is also facing proceedings for human trafficking – reportedly handled issues related to the permits “due to his contacts”.

These “contacts” and the issuing of two successive permits from the Planning Authority alone justify the need for the public inquiry.

In fact, the “timber factory” was approved by a fast-track PA procedure known as the Development Notification Order (DNO), and subsequently rose to a five-storey height via another DNO.

This was made possible thanks to the deregulation in planning and construction which intensified during the Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela administration. A seemingly innocent tweak to the local plans of industrial areas, including Corradino, allowed buildings to go up to five storeys, while a separate provision allowed their approval via the shorter and much more covert DNO route.

In conjunction with the lack of resources – and the routine reticence to enforce the law – the OHSA confirmed it had no way of knowing works had started.

The Sofia death must shock the prime minister into an examination of his conscience

The court-appointed expert wrote in his report that the witnesses painted a “picture of construction sector dilettantism that does not reflect how serious and dangerous site work is”. This phrase is telling indeed. How many other buildings have been built in this manner? How many other constructions have “evaded the authorities’ radar”? Put simply, how many other tragedies are waiting to happen?

In this light, Abela’s initial obstinacy against the public inquiry, his subsequent escape to Sicily and U-turn upon his return, take a whole new dimension.

It’s as if the prime minister neglected the harrowing implications of this case, preferring to protect the interests of the construction lobby which has often publicly riled against the ‘cowboys’ in its fold, in attempts to keep its remaining shreds of credibility in the face of very clear public anger.

A week after Sofia was killed under the rubble, MDA president Michael Stivala went on a radio programme to say that “more regulations will mean higher property prices”. Not only does this jar with their criticism of the contractors’ registry, which has been stalled since 2019 due to the lobby’s interference in its administration; it is also an admission that profit margins are the only thing that matters.

But reforms in the sector have become a matter of life and death. The system feeds on greed: construction magnates are allowed to throw their relatively unexplained moneys in projects which have destroyed the country’s soul and choked it of air; their political weight has increased exponentially, to the point that they sit on a throne, squashing the political class underneath them.

It is the much-vaunted ‘self-regulation’ peddled by the MDA and greenlighted by the authorities which has led to this tragedy: people without any skill or experience in construction have been allowed to erect a tall building in Corradino with alarming ease. This is not an isolated case.

The Sofia death must shock the prime minister into an examination of his conscience. Faced with widespread anger, he can no longer ignore the misdeeds of this sector, let alone play its lobby’s fiddle.

He should beware of provoking more public anger by giving them any further gifts, and of making any statements that may be used to deny the family the justice it deserves.