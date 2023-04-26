Prime Minister Robert Abela has reiterated that energy subsidies “for all families and businesses” will be kept for as long as necessary. He has also accused the Nationalist Party of wanting to eliminate the energy subsidies, a claim that the Opposition denies.

The campaign for next year’s European Parliament elections will start soon. This upcoming political test may well be behind the prime minister’s pledge.

International institutions that monitor Malta’s economic performance have advised the government to review its energy subsidy schemes to prevent a fiscal deterioration already creeping into the national public accounts.

In 2022, energy subsidies amounted to 2.5 per cent of GDP and are projected to reach 3.5 per cent this year. Subsidy costs account for more than half of Malta’s overall deficit. So, what is the best subsidy strategy to support families and businesses while safeguarding fiscal sustainability at the same time?

In December 2022, in its concluding statement of the Article IV Mission review, the IMF commented: “The freezing of retail electricity and fuel prices has contained inflation. But the price measures have also come with significant fiscal costs and blunted incentives to reduce energy demand and invest in green energy.”

The IMF recommends that “the authorities prepare an exit strategy from the current fixed price policy while protecting vulnerable groups”. It goes further, making practical recommendations on how the government should revise the scheme to protect low-income families and increase energy efficiency.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has again acted as the rare voice of reasonableness on fiscal management. In a speech in parliament, he said that the message from the EU was “balance your books and cut back on subsidies”, adding that Malta needed to gear up for the challenges it faced before anyone forced its hand.

The rating agency Fitch, while confirming Malta’s A+ rating score, noted with concern that the lack of a “clear exit strategy” from energy and fuel subsidies created fiscal risks for the government.

The prime minister must explain to the public how he can reconcile his determination to keep energy subsidies untouched with the expert advice of the IMF, the EU and the rating agencies. All these agencies have warned that continuing to provide open-ended subsidies on energy in a still-turbulent energy market is simply not fiscally sustainable.

The policy of unlimited, indefinite energy subsidies could soon lead to substantial budgetary deficits and in turn to the EU putting Malta on its list of member states with an excessive deficit. The government must also convince the public that its projects for investing more in renewable energy are real, not just greenwashing exercises.

Green investment, even if partially financed by EU funds, will put pressure on fiscal resources but must not be postponed forever if Malta wants to use taxpayers’ money judiciously to reduce its dependence on international energy sources and increase its national, renewable sources.

In the present turbulent global economic scenario, the government must act responsibly to convince the public and international institutions that it is putting the country’s long-term economic interests before any short-term, politically expedient, objectives.

No consumer would like to pay extra for essential goods like energy. Any government would be reluctant to dabble with inflating prices which could be politically fatal.

But there comes a point when a lack of strategy to keep prices stable could prove to be crippling for the economy in the medium to long-term.