While the decision to ban rental e-scooters may seem like a straightforward solution to address concerns about reckless riding and haphazard parking, in reality the transport ministry has simply opted for the easy way. And it did so knowing the decision was a populist one.

What is even more shortsighted is that the ministry is ignoring the potential solutions that the scooter operators are proposing and is forging ahead with banning scooters from March 1.

Let’s put things into perspective. The regular irresponsible parking and driving of scooters has created frustration and safety concerns among both car drivers and pedestrians. Erratic parking has often created dangerous obstacles in tourist towns like Sliema and St Julian’s, where a lot of elderly people still live. The occasional e-scooter being driven haphazardly on the roads has also sparked frustration and more chaos on the streets.

But if Malta was an example of sustainable transportation, you could be forgiven into thinking the government is taking a reasonable way out. Instead, the ban is happening in an island choked up with traffic (which adds 50 new cars to the streets daily) and with an overstretched public bus system that cannot cope.

The blanket ban on rental e-scooters fails to acknowledge the potential benefits of these micro-mobility solutions, particularly for short-distance commutes. They have the potential to reduce congestion, lower carbon emissions and promote a healthier lifestyle.

The government’s decision to ban rental e-scooters seems disproportionate to the actual risks posed by these vehicles. While there have been instances of accidents and irresponsible parking, these incidents can be effectively addressed through stricter regulations, dedicated infrastructure and enhanced rider education.

The operators have demonstrated a willingness to collaborate with the authorities and proposed measures such as designated parking bays and stricter speed limits and a geofencing system that automatically locks e-scooters when parked outside designated areas. Bolt was even willing to invest in infrastructure, such as charging docks in parking bays and was also analysing streets in the seven localities across central Malta to identify the location of parking bays.

The operators insist that councils have always argued for mandatory scooter parking bays and not an outright ban. The government had actually pledged to introduce them in seven localities but then inexplicably ditched the plan. It is clear that the ministry chose the path of least resistance, also knowing that the operators are foreign-owned and the majority of users appear to be non-Maltese.

E-scooters can be an integral part of the solution to traffic congestion and pollution, not the problem. There are also a number of reports which show they remain one of the safest modes of transport.

The decision to prohibit e-scooters is a regressive step in an era where cities around the world are actively seeking cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation. It is also disheartening to note that car-sharing companies like GoTo and Cool have already quit Malta while there are almost zero initiatives to try to cut down on vehicular traffic.

The ministry should rethink its decision knowing it is in a good bargaining position to get operators to comply with its requests, provided they can be provided with minimal facilities and operating within a law that does not allow law breakers to walk free.

Should the ministry continue digging its head in the sand, then, from March 1, thousands of e-scooter riders will have no choice but to seek cabs, try to ride on buses or even invest in their own cars, thus choking up the streets further.