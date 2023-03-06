The Constitutional Court last week confirmed that the Nationalist Party’s rights were breached by national broadcaster TVM and the Broadcasting Authority when both institutions failed to act efficiently on the PN’s complaints.

The complaints were about TVM’s coverage of the Marsa flyover project, as well as advertising shown on TVM related to the Budget. In both cases, the opposition felt it had not received impartial treatment vis-à-vis the government.

The court’s stern judgment against TVM and the authority is an important step in bringing these institutions in line with their constitutional duties.

However, the Constitutional Court did not stop there. It also considered the Broadcasting Authority’s constitutional duties regarding impartiality as a whole, not just when dealing with the national broadcaster.

The BA argued in its appeal application that the constitution is outdated, and that in the age of media pluralism, the authority could rely on ordinary law to allow a certain degree of partiality on television stations.

If every station is afforded freedom of expression, their views would balance each other out, without the pesky obligation of “impartiality”.

The Constitutional Court threw out this argument. It held that this was a gross misinterpretation of the Broadcasting Authority’s constitutional obligation to ensure due impartiality across all stations.

“The impartiality obligation imposed on broadcasting by the constitution is still applicable to this day and applies to all stations or broadcasting services,” the court declared.

The “ordinary law” the BA sought to rely on – although careful not to mention it by name presumably due to another ongoing court case – is the proviso to Article 13(2) of the Broadcasting Act which allows the BA, when assessing impartiality, to evaluate the content of all stations together.

This is the fulcrum of the ongoing court case filed by Lovin Malta and Christian Peregin (founder and former CEO of the same news organisation) which calls for that proviso to be declared invalid precisely due to this perceived inconsistency with the authority’s constitutional obligations as set out in article 119 of the constitution.

It will be interesting to see whether this obiter from the Constitutional Court will have any effect on the operations of the Broadcasting Authority, which was heavily chided in the judgment for not monitoring TV stations (including the public broadcaster) more rigorously, and instead waiting for someone to lodge a complaint of unfair bias.

Will Robert Abela, as prime minister and minister responsible for the BA, be providing more funding to the broadcasting watchdog to ensure it has the resources to fulfil its duties as clearly laid out by this judgment?

Will ordinary law be amended to remove the inconsistency with constitution? Or will the law simply be ignored? If the Broadcasting Authority and the government both heed the clear message sent by the Constitutional Court, this could spell the end of the propaganda masquerading as news as we have come to know it on party-owned TV stations.

But judging by the government’s non-committal response to the judgment, it seems unlikely that it will be proactive in reforming broadcasting and amending the law.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has said the government is analysing the sentence in light of work being carried out on the proposed European Media Freedom Act. That’s a reference to a European Commission proposal to protect editorial independence, ensure transparency in state advertising and run pluralism tests to protect against media monopolies.

Perhaps the government prefers to wait for the outcome of Lovin Malta’s publicly funded court case to force its hand.