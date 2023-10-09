Naming and shaming in the building construction industry “is of the essence”, architect David Xuereb says. Yes, indeed, because that seems to be the only way to raise standards and rein in the ‘cowboys’, provided they are then blacklisted, especially by the public sector but also by private individuals.

However, for some reason, Xuereb, chairman of both the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and of the Building Construction Authority, restricted his naming and shaming call.

Apparently overlooking at whom fingers were pointed by both the judiciary and court experts whenever tragedy struck in the construction industry, he only targeted “cowboy” contractors. “They should be stripped of their licence and told to go work elsewhere rather than cause a danger to others,” he told the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

But there are many other ‘cowboys’ contributing to the irresponsible manner in which most of the stakeholders directly or indirectly involved in the construction industry have been allowed to operate.

Material used in construction may not be up to standard, like, say, suppliers providing concrete having an inadequate mix, negatively affecting its strength.

The most prominent – in terms of public visibility – would be the contractors and their employees, including builders, many of whom, it has now been confirmed, are unlicensed with very little training if at all.

Developers and their architects would feature on top of the list of those shouldering the biggest burden.

Still, for Xuereb, who sees no conflict of interest between his role at the health and safety watchdog and the entity overseeing and enforcing construction standards and safe building practices, it is only “cowboy” contractors that should be named and shamed.

If he truly would like to transform an industry that “does not only disrespect workers but also passersby and, especially neighbours” and which, like a “patient who is ill… needs to be seen to”, more than just contractors must be in his cross hairs.

Public watchdogs must not only have the legal powers to bark and bite but are also seen to be doing so. The experience on the ground of many regulators along the years is that they are no more than their master’s voice, an extension of the ministry they fall under.

This state of affairs becomes even more worrying when people at the top are perceived to be turning a Nelson’s eye for whatever reason.

The fact that Xuereb is an architect by profession and that he still seems to do consultancy work in the private sector justifiably raises eyebrows.

His predecessor at the Building and Construction Authority, he certainly realises, had to step down earlier this year after footage surfaced of a dangerous demolition at a project she was leading.

Xuereb says that his professional experience in the building experience, spanning more than 30 years both in Malta and overseas, helps him “bring perspective and an objective, researched and honest interpretation of what needs to be done to uplift the Maltese building industry and bring about the changes we all yearn for”.

His competence and qualifications cannot be questioned. However, he must be careful not to be seen as being myopic in his approach, as his desire to only punish irresponsible contractors may lead many to conclude.

Labour MP Katya Degiovanni pointed out recently that contractors and developers shoulder a “huge responsibility” in the construction industry, however, “there are other, equally important, figures whose responsibility cannot be underestimated – notably architects”.

Xuereb needs to explain his stand better, for everyone’s sake.