Rosianne Cutajar’s decision to resign from the Labour parliamentary group was inevitable. It was certainly in order. But one cannot speak in terms of rectitude having prevailed. For it was evidently not what she would have preferred to do.

More worrying is the fact that one cannot be sure whether the prime minister really wanted the matter to end his way. Ever since compromising WhatsApp chats bet­ween Cutajar and magnate Yorgen Fenech were published, Robert Abela has been sending mixed messages and making contradictory statements.

When the chats were leaked, like a lawyer defending his client in a criminal court by invoking the principle of double jeopardy, Abela insisted that Cutajar had already paid a heavy political price two years ago when she resigned as junior minister. Asked whether he had demanded her resignation this time around, he replied: “I do not think she should pay the price a second time.”

That was March 22. A fortnight later, when Cutajar decided to part ways with the Labour parliamentary group, the prime minister had changed his tune.

Did she leave out of her own accord or was she put under pressure, he was asked. “My position in her regard was very clear from the outset,” Abela answered, overlooking his earlier statement that she had already been punished.

He went on to say that the decision by the party’s executive – just minutes earlier he had said there was no need for any decision as Cutajar had resigned – sent a clear message to those involved in public life and further raised the bar.

If that is truly the message Abela and his party want to convey, Cutajar’s resignation – forced or otherwise – should have immediately followed the publication of the chats. One is justified to conclude there must have been internal pressure in the intervening period.

Is this a sign of panic as problems mount, an inability to remain on top of things, a feeling of loss of control?

The real message that emerges from this sordid episode is not of how low some of those involved in public life can go. It is that, even when the oil finally surfaces, they can expect to be defended by the prime minister and party leader himself. Of course, when the fish is found to be rotten, it is to be expected that people look to the head as the source of that rot.

The lessons which all – but, more importantly, the institutions – ought to learn from this episode is how essential it is to ensure an environment where information can be accessed and published, so that the powers that be can always be kept on their toes.

It also clearly demonstrates that open-ended gagging orders to the media – as in the case of the Cutajar chats – may only serve the rule of delinquency rather than the rule of law.

By all means, police investigations should not be compromised; provided, of course, investigations are indeed in progress and that they do not go on forever without an end in sight.

The prime minister was only correct once in his few utterances about this latest Cutajar scandal. That was when he declared that nobody is bigger than the party.

The prime minister was only correct once about this latest scandal. That nobody is bigger than the party

His predecessor thought he could be – and defended to the hilt others who thought so too. But look how Joseph Muscat ended up. Abela’s prevarication and dilly-dallying over Cutajar indicates he has not quite learned this lesson yet.