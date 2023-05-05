Over the past few years there has been increased research on domestic violence and its impact on different groups, especially women and children. Despite ongoing debate on the scale, nature and causes of such violence, it is clear it has become an increasingly important issue not just for families but for society as a whole.

Public awareness and discussion are key to tackling it despite the wish of many that it remain a silent scourge. The traditional response of trying to keep the issue below the public’s radar meant that its victims paid a heavy price.

In this context, the recent research published by the Commission for Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence is to be welcomed, highlighting as it does the immediate and longer-term impact of such violence on children and young people. It complements and fills out official data that suggests reports of domestic violence have increased by up by 70 per cent over the past decade.

The evidence from Malta parallels that from similar countries worldwide, lending credence to the findings. Even if one wished to quibble about official reporting or about ongoing research, the patterns and trends emerging should be a matter of grave concern prompting increased and more effective responses from the state, the police, social services and society overall.

Respondents in the recent survey (among University of Malta students) reported that they saw one of their parents or guardians get pushed, slapped, hit, punched or beaten or that there were threats to hurt their partner, suggesting real danger. Many reported that they saw one of their parents or guardians break or damage something belonging to the other partner, punch the wall or throw something during an argument.

International research suggests that many children exposed to violence and abuse in the home are frequently victims of abuse themselves. Children and young people who witness domestic violence often experience both immediate and longer-term impacts, both physical and mental. Those who routinely witness violence between adult partners may also be at greater risk of being violent themselves in future relationships.

Other symptoms of the impact of domestic violence on children who witness it can include shame and guilt, an inability or fear to deal with aggression and controlling behaviour, depression, anxiety, worrying about the safety of others (and not just parents), mood swings and a general difficulty in interacting with others.

The evidence also suggests that many who have experienced or witnessed violent and abusive behaviour in domestic or immediate family or community settings may find it harder to develop appropriate skills and attitudes for close human relationships in later life.

The researchers made several recommendations including increased collaboration between government and NGO support services with respect to social welfare services, education, the courts and mental health. The report’s authors also highlighted the need for increased focus in formal education settings on social and emotional skills, problem-solving, gender stereotyping and on relationship skills.

At the level of society more broadly, there is much that can be done. It is paramount that domestic violence is subject to public exposure, scrutiny and discussion.

When it comes to children and young people, talking appropriately about the nature of healthy relationships is a necessary starting point, as is discussion of any fears they might have in this regard. Listening to them is also important.

Discussion of roles in domestic and close relationships and the appropriate behaviours and boundaries is also helpful. Finally, should professional intervention and support be deemed necessary, this should be provided.

The commentary in this newspaper following the publication of the latest report highlights the need and value of such research.