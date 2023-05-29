Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has often been outspoken about the need to promote more fiscal rectitude among taxpayers to enable the state to finance its social benefits to the community.

This attitude contrasts sharply with the populist approach taken by other leading politicians, who give the impression they can continue to deliver benefits for ever without imposing strict adherence to financial obligations towards the state.

Caruana now needs to walk the talk. He must strive to bring about a change in the way finances are managed by individuals and businesses. However, it is imperative that these standards be extended to political parties because the example they set is a powerful one. Right now, they are setting a bad one.

In the same week that Caruana published figures on the numbers of residents and businesses who declare income above a certain amount, an Electoral Commission report confirmed that only Bernard Grech of the Nationalist Party has been listed as donating more than €7,000, which, by law, requires publication. The Labour Party had two donations exceeding this amount in 2021 and 2022.

Many understandably find it difficult to believe that the PL and the PN have only one or two donors whose contributions have been bigger than €7,000. How can taxpayers ever be persuaded it is their moral duty to pay their taxes when political parties – their leaders – have so little credibility in honouring their own fiscal obligations?

It is public knowledge that the PL and the PN owe the government millions of euros in tax, VAT and energy bills in arrears. Occasionally, they announce their commercial plans to rectify this severe failure of adherence to sound financial management standards. But the two main political parties lack a financial integrity framework that would convince the public they hold themselves to the same standards as the finance minister says he will hold ordinary individuals and businesses.

Tightening the screws on tax evasion by individuals and businesses is commendable. But to be credible, this strategy must be complemented by an equally determined effort to ensure transparency in the way political parties finance their activities.

Finance is a necessary component of the democratic process, enabling the expression of political support and competition. But current funding rules need attention to ensure a level playing field for all democratic actors. Political finance regulations are ineffective in isolation. Loans to political parties, mem­bership income and third-party funding can all be manipulated to go around current spending limits.

Money is the main means for powerful narrow interests to exercise undue influence, resulting in policies that favour the few and go against the public interest. Money can distort the democratic process. Opaque political finance allows corruption-free rein. On the other hand, transparent and accountable political finance systems strengthen the ability of democracies to deliver for all citizens.

Political parties and candidates need access to resources to explain their political programme to the electorate. But before clamouring for public funding of political parties, they need to be seen as maintaining high standards of integrity, including through the management of conflicts of interest and lobbying.

When political campaigns are fuelled by uncontrolled or undisclosed money, the outcome may defeat the true will of voters. After winning, elected politicians inevitably feel bound to support their donors to one degree or another, thereby repeating the cycle of corruption and waste.

The government must show more determination in bringing about a culture of fiscal rectitude. The finance minister could start by proposing independent oversight of political party financing to ensure parties are as accountable as he’d like ordinary taxpayers to become.