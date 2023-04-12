The case for recalibrating the country’s economic model has often been made by Times of Malta in its editorials. The government has now started to take action to underpin economic planning with sustainable strategies. There is a growing realisation that dependence on low corporate taxation, the construction industry and mass tourism make future economic growth and, more importantly, economic development unlikely.

There is a crucial distinction between economic growth and economic development, which Finance Minister Clyde Caruana drew in his strongly worded reply to an interview Times of Malta carried with leading property developer Michael Stivala. Simply put, growth measures the increase in the volume of goods and services produced while development relates to improving people’s quality of life and living standards, measured in areas like literacy, healthcare and life expectancy.

Stivala had argued that Malta could attract five million tourists every year if it fixed its infrastructure and public transport system and, of course, built more hotels to accommodate those tourists.

What Malta needs, he said, is “more construction, foreign workers and tourists to sustain economic prosperity”.

The developer, who engages former prime minister Joseph Muscat as an economic consultant, fails to acknowledge the risks of such heavy dependence on these factors. Building more apartments and hotels is not likely to improve the quality of life of most ordinary people, even if it will make some property developers richer still. And why would tourists want to visit an island which looks like a concrete jungle?

Caruana duly debunked Stivala’s short-sighted economic vision. He argued that Malta must find other ways to grow the economy in a future that “must rest on everything except construction. We must change our economic model. We must now become more quality and not quantity oriented”.

Caruana believes that existing economic activities like financial services, tourism and gaming do need to be upgraded but also argues that more investment is needed in modern manufacturing industries. This is undoubtedly the right approach to ensure that tomorrow’s economy will create the well-being that ought to be the ultimate goal of every government. The Nationalist Party too had proposed ways to refashion the country’s economic model, such as by making new investments in artificial intelligence, e-sport and the metaverse.

The change in the narrative of economic planning is welcome. Steps have already been taken to revitalise the financial services industry by ratcheting up the enforcement of anti-money laundering regulations following the FATF greylisting saga. Changes in corporate taxation for foreign investors will materialise in the coming years.

We now need clear policies on labour market reforms that will make the economy less dependent on low-cost, low-skilled labour, which has led to so much exploitation. Perhaps the biggest challenge will be to enforce a change in the mindset of business leaders in the tourism, construction and other service sectors that have for too long believed in promoting growth through increased labour supply rather than improved productivity.

Caruana is doing the right thing in debunking the fallacies promoted by those in the public and private sectors who believe the current economic model is the best one for our future prosperity. Other ministers too need to understand that the country needs to invest in workers’ skills and investment in modern technology.

Implementing change in the country’s long-relied-upon economic models has never been easy.

Pivots of the past were successful because, when deciding on priorities, the political leaders of the time were wise enough to put the country’s interests before those of their party.