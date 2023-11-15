The electricity supply outage experienced last summer seems to have convinced the government to shake off Enemalta’s complacency regarding its ability to provide a reliable electricity supply to homes and businesses.

The rapid growth in population in the last decade, the increasing probability of long heatwaves because of climate change, and the insufficient capital investment in the supply and distribution of electrical energy should have led the government to act earlier than it did.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli told Times of Malta that the government will be allocating €12 million to access an extra 60 megawatts of electricity supply when demand surges. Most of this money will be used to identify the best option to meet this objective.

Policymakers have put the cart before the horse when planning economic growth for too long. The substantial increase in population in the last decade was a conscious decision taken without sufficient understanding of the implications of this strategy on the physical and the services infrastructure of the country.

The energy experts advising Dalli on the state of the electrical supply infrastructure surely understand that such a big increase in population was bound to strain the ability of the system to cope with the increased demand.

Last summer, Dalli blamed the excessive heat for the failure of the distribution system to cope with the demand. It now seems that the narrative is changing. The focus is now on building resilience in the supply by having an extra generating capacity to cater for demand surges or the malfunction of an energy generator.

The distribution network should also benefit from a long overdue investment surge to partly cater for past under-investment, which is one of the main reasons behind the crisis experienced last summer.

The government keeps denying that the current economic model built on the mass importation of labour is not sustainable.

The prime minister is also speaking out about the need for a revised economic model but there is little in practice to show that it is just rhetoric.

The reality today is that the chickens are now coming home to roost. Years of laissez-faire economic planning have strained the social and physical infrastructure of the country almost to breaking point.

The last budget has confirmed that it is unlikely to see the government articulating a truthful action plan for building resilience in the economy without continuing to rely on population growth.

Policymakers seem to have adopted a gradualist strategy to ease the infrastructure pressures by tightening administrative discipline. This approach has some benefits but will not guarantee a return to sensible economic planning in a reasonable time.

The flagship tactic of the government for next year is the continued freezing of energy prices despite the contrary recommendations of the IMF and the European Commission.

In the last budget, the government missed the opportunity to make people understand the implications of keeping electricity pricing below the levels indicated by the market. One such implication is that there is hardly any motivation for people to avoid waste. Another implication is that taxpayers’ money is financing these subsidies rather than being invested in other sectors like health that urgently need upgrading.

Building resilience in the supply and distribution of electricity to meet peak demand is mandatory. The question remains whether the government is planning to steer the economy on more sustainable trajectories.