Criminals are experts at pretending to be someone they are not and can fool even the savviest of people. Banks worldwide are experiencing an epidemic of scams, with a spike in cases in the last year. Unfortunately, local banks are not immune to this type of fraud.

Bank of Valletta customers have once again been targeted by scammers using vishing tactics – a telephone scam in which criminals claim to be a person or organisation that would have a reason to contact you. They aim to steal personal or bank information or even convince people to transfer money to scammers.

In the latest case, a customer received a call from the banks’ customer care number, with a “polite” voice at the other end warning of suspicious transactions taking place in his account and asking questions. This vigilant customer was not duped. Others might not be so savvy.

BOV and the Malta Bankers’ Association have advised the public never to give sensitive information about their banking accounts as banks never require such information to be provided over the phone.

But much more needs to be done to protect customers who use online banking services. Impersonation fraud does not only affect banks, even if criminals target bank customers more frequently.

Fraudsters often contact the victims via phone, text or e-mail, pretending to be from well-known organisations like banks, utility companies or government departments. Their aim is always the same: stealing money from unsuspecting victims.

Banks invest a substantial amount of money in technology to make their online applications less prone to fraud. They also regularly issue warnings and advice to their customers to make them aware of old and new risks of cybercrime.

Giving customers the tools to recognise and avoid scams is one of the best ways to mitigate these risks. The individual customer is the first line of defence. This is why banks and other organisations that provide services with online payments must equip their customers with the knowledge and tools to see through scams and stop cybercriminals.

Cybercrime is a problem for every public and private organisation. A coordinated national response to the issue is urgently needed as this type of crime will not go away soon. Scams will continue to evolve and scammers will find ever more inventive and credible ways to perform confidence tricks on unsuspecting people.

There is no silver bullet to stopping scams. The anti-scamming strategy has to be based on a combination of education, training and technology. Some banks have invested heavily in educating their customers.

The tools used include online security hubs that their customers can use to educate themselves on current developments in impersonation fraud and other types of scam. Customer education material is delivered in various ways, including social media like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Some countries like Singapore and Australia provide good examples of best practices for combatting cybercrime. Banks in Singapore, for instance, are progressively implementing additional measures to help customers protect themselves. One such measure is providing customers with a self-service “kill switch” to quickly suspend their account if they suspect their bank accounts have been compromised.

Local banks need to do more to strengthen their customer support services. Issuing press statements is never enough. Contacting banks by phone is often notoriously frustrating. This can often lead to customers losing significant amounts of money when they try to report suspected fraud. This is particularly relevant, for example, when a person’s credit card is lost or stolen while travelling.

The ongoing fight against scams requires an ecosystem approach, with all stakeholders playing their part in staying vigilant and guarding against scams.