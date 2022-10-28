The British people must feel relieved that the political chaos of the last few weeks has hopefully ended.

This sense of relief is probably felt by EU and US citizens too, who felt no joy in witnessing UK politicians misbehaving. So now it is back to normality – a normality that is as challenging as it has ever been in the last several decades.

The constant squabbling between previous prime ministers Boris Johnson and Elizabeth Truss on the one hand and EU political leaders on the other has weakened the chances of regaining mutual trust many hoped would reign among European countries after Brexit.

However, the UK’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was always seen in EU circles as the voice of reason in the Johnson government and the most reluctant to engage in a trade war with the EU.

Despite promising, during the Conservative leadership campaign, to create a new “Brexit delivery unit” in his first 100 days as prime minister, tasked to review or repeal the 2,400 post-Brexit EU laws, Sunak is now adopting a more pragmatic approach.

He has toned down his zeal for the speedy axing of EU legislation, arguing “such an exercise could tie up hundreds of civil servants at a time of national crisis”.

Political analysts also believe he will be more pragmatic than Johnson in seeking a solution jointly with the EU on the trade agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

While there will be no going back from the Brexit decision, the geopolitical challenges that affect all European countries could see the UK and the EU seeking better relations.

With US midterm elections potentially giving the populist Republican Party control of Congress again, the other western allies must continue to consolidate their unity in the face of the threats from Russia. Sunak’s commitment to carry on helping Ukraine is one sign of welcome continuity in Britain’s unwavering support of fellow Europeans oppressed by Vladimir Putin’s outrageous war.

Analysts believe Rishi Sunak will be more pragmatic than Boris Johnson in seeking a solution with the EU on the Northern Ireland trade agreement

The end of political chaos in Britain may help some European populists adopt a more collective, down-to-earth approach to dealing with their country’s internal and foreign policies. Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly silenced the ambiguous stance of her allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini regarding Italy’s condemnation of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

She must have learned an essential lesson from the UK’s recent political debacle: populist promises to reduce taxes for the rich, when millions are struggling to survive, will ensure that financial markets take back control. Italy’s public finances are much weaker than Britain’s, but markets do not like the abandonment of fiscal orthodoxy and neglect of reform of economic structural weaknesses.

Western democracies face unprecedented challenges, with populism now deeply ingrained in most countries. The EU’s structural governance weaknesses mean it cannot always speak with one voice to defend democratic values.

With the US still gripped by the pre-Biden risk of disengagement from other free democracies, a more pragmatic approach to international relations by Sunak’s government would be a welcome development.

Putting aside the colourful partisan banter during the prime minister’s question time in the UK parliament, Sunak’s rhetoric has so far been one of realism. This is the best way to prepare the British people to face the difficult decisions that need to be taken.

It also paves the way for more cooperation and dialogue with the UK’s allies in Europe and the US. No less is demanded at a time of global crisis on several fronts.