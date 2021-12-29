Omicron has delivered yet another blow to the struggling airline industry after encouraging signs of recovery in the first three quarters of 2021. Thousands of flights have been cancelled over the past couple of weeks.

The travel industry is used to dealing with global and regional disruption. After the September 11 attacks and the global financial crisis of 2008, travel soon picked up again as people regained confidence in travelling.

The stress on the airline industry is, however, only the more visible part of the disruption that large sectors of the economy are facing. Countries significantly dependent on tourism like Malta face a more extended recovery period even after COVID is behind us.

Hoteliers and restaurant operators rightly argue that one cannot plan for something as disruptive as a global pandemic.

It is impossible to predict an end date for the Omicron-related cancellations.

Some quick, short-term action, such as the introduction of the EU digital Covid certificate, has helped facilitate free movement within the European Union.

Still, some economists argue that the aviation sector is expected to be smaller for years to come, especially in Europe, which still suffers from significant overcapacity.

A McKinsey report on the global airline sector post-COVID-19 predicts that air traffic will not return to 2019 levels before 2024.

Business travel will take even longer to recover as COVID has irrevocably changed consumer behaviour and the airline sector. This is not good news for local hotel operators that rely on conference tourism, especially in the lean winter months.

The airline and hospitality industries are capital intensive. In the past two years, they have been borrowing vast sums of money to stay afloat and cope with high daily cash burn rates. Government-financed COVID support schemes have helped many businesses survive and thousands of jobs have been saved.

Repaying these loans is critically important to avoid further draining taxpayers’ money, which would inevitably be followed by the raising of taxes.

The increasing debt levels will lead to ticket price increases. This will challenge the sustainability of the low-cost airlines’ business model, which has boosted mass tourism and economies over the past several years.

Learning to live with unexpected global disruption has forced many of the businesses most affected by COVID to respond by restructuring towards greater efficiency.

Others are merely muddling through. While state aid will always be essential to buffer many workers from life-changing shocks, it should never reduce the incentive for much-needed cost, organisational and operational restructuring measures.

The travel industry needs to revise the various aspects of its business model to set the business up for longer-term structural value creation.

It will indeed be short-sighted to ignore how consumer behaviour is changing as a result of the impact of COVID on the personal finances of millions of families.

The financial support given by governments to limit the damage caused by the pandemic still needs worked out to help build a plan for fiscal consolidation that will not unduly burden future generations.

Tourism-related enterprises ‒ including airlines that serve the local market, hotel and catering operators and smaller enterprises that cater for the tourist ‒ face challenging times.

The more astute will use this period of disruption created by restricted air travel to look critically at their business model.

Now is the time to take the tough decisions to mitigate the risk of obsolescence caused by unpredicted business disruption.