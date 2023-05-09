Today, May 9, the European Union celebrates Europe Day. This is a symbolic date, highlighting a very important milestone in the EU’s history.

On May 9, 1950, French foreign minister and future European Parliament president Robert Schuman announced the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community that eventually evolved into the EU.

This year, the anniversary is more relevant than ever as the Russian war against Ukraine grinds on, rudely reminding us that European peace, security and democracy must never be taken for granted.

Europe Day 2023 is being marked with symbolic events highlighting the need for all Europeans to focus on the values that guarantee all citizens the right to live in peace and seek prosperity through their work. The EU is also hosting the European Year of Skills Festival on this day. This festival will put skills at centre stage in different parts of the Union.

Like all Western democracies, EU member states have daunting challenges to reform their economies, make them more resilient to crises and more effective in creating prosperity for their citizens. COVID and the Ukraine war have made economic reforms even more urgent.

The blinding pace of technological change and the deep tremors of geopolitical upheaval can no longer be treated as temporary phenomena. They look set to become a permanent disrupter of the economy and of its ability to guarantee prosperity for citizens.

However, the most pressing priority for the EU must be the defence of democracy and the strengthening of its security against Russian hegemonic ambitions. The EU must remain united in standing up to Vladimir Putin’s violent, unforgivable breach of the international order.

Symbols matter in the political life of every country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message to his people, said that Europe Day would now be celebrated every year in his country instead of Victory Day, which commemorates the victory over Nazism in World War II. The red poppy has become a symbol of victory for Ukrainians in European style.

In the run-up to its cherished Victory Day, Russia carried out drone, missile and air strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities through the night. Victory Day is the most important day in the calendar of Russia under Putin.

Ironically, Ukraine, which was part of the former Soviet Union, endured higher per capita casualties than Russia in fighting Nazism.

The Ukraine war has shown that, despite all its weaknesses, the EU remains a credible model of democracy and freedom that today, as during World War II, are under threat. Zelensky told his people: “Recalling the heroism of millions of Ukrainians in World War II against Nazism, we see the same heroism in the actions of our soldiers today.” We enjoy our freedom today because of the suffering endured to stop tyranny during the last big war. Future generations will say the same of this war.

The EU’s work to remodernise sometimes appears to be progressing at a frustratingly slow pace. But, today, the Union’s intense focus needs to be on other objectives that are no less important for European citizens.

The determination of non-EU countries to look at the EU as a desirable political model for supporting peace, security and democratic rights for all its citizens shows how we must all strive to make it a practical political reality for the benefit of its citizens.

The EU’s political leaders must find new ways of international collaboration to ensure that the vision of a united Europe that guarantees peace and freedom is viewed as being as valid and as achievable today as it was in 1950.