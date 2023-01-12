Languages are like living beings. They develop, change through time and acquire new features while leaving the old ones behind.

Despite tireless efforts by Maltese language purists more than half a century ago, the Maltese language is constantly changing. It is adapting to the times and the technologies used for widespread communication.

Put simply, Maltese remains a complex language and a person needs to go to great lengths to be able to master and use it proficiently. The colloquial Maltese language is the informal language used by people to communicate on a daily basis. It includes slang, the more casual and everyday language used mainly by younger people and language used by people of certain professions or belonging to the same social group.

At the beginning of the year, it is customary for language lovers to select the most popular words used in the previous year. Michael Spagnol, who heads the University of Malta's Department of Maltese, identified the top five words that made it into the Maltese lexicon in 2022.

Every generation invents some ofits own vocabulary to say "We are not like you oldies; we do not have to follow stupid rules; we have our way of speaking".

Most new vocabulary is best defined as slang – new words invented by specific groups of people. Old slang words can sometimes be revived after years of being ignored.

Established words acquire new meanings and importance. All this is evidence that the Maltese language is evolving, even if language purists may feel shocked at the perceived corruption of our language.

One new Maltese slang word is jaħli, chosen as the word of the year for 2022. It originated in the 1970s and it is not clear what its meaning really is. At times, it was used to compliment an attractive-looking woman's appearance. It now has a vaguer sense, usually used as a jocular catchphrase.

Current controversial socio-political issues often give rise to new words to reflect the nuances of the public's divergent views. In an era where LGBT issues have topped the list of public debates, it was inevitable that the assertion of gay rights would spark new words in the absence of appropriate words in the old lexicon.

The word gayyaġni started as an insult and became a meme in the LGBT community. This politically incorrect word made headlines when a priest, later cleared of hate speech by a court, said that gayyaġni (“gayness”) was worse than being possessed by the devil. The LGBT community turned the homophobic slur on its head, reclaimed it and wore it proudly.

A lot of slang involves abbreviations because they always have an informal feel. Some of them are so vulgar that it is no wonder they never feature in semantic studies conducted by professional linguists. One such abbreviation has become a common vulgar expression often used by those proud of breaking the rules and norms of good social behaviour or decency, having gained general acceptance and working its way into some people's "standard" language.

The more sophisticated linguistically may be shocked about the invasion of slang and informal words and expressions in the Maltese language. Yet, the efforts of professional linguists like Spagnol are crucially important to keep track of how the Maltese language is evolving.

May we continue to study and to celebrate the evolution of the language to enable its users to articulate new meanings and express new ideas.

Like the culture that surrounds it, language can never be stagnant.