Some teenagers have “fallen through the cracks”. These were the words of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services’ chief executive, Alfred Grixti. During the launch of the foundation’s annual report, he spoke about teens sleeping rough and having to work after school. These were among the more extreme cases seeking help from social services.

The annual report he presented broke down all services into numbers. Each number represents a person. Each number impacts the life of that person and the people around them, including future generations.

Which is why, Grixti said, the foundation is investing in transition homes for teens in difficulty.

While it’s good to hear that the government social welfare authorities are aware of the need to support these teens, the question remains: Why are these teens falling through the cracks?

It is the job of parents or guardians to look after our children – even when they morph into teenagers, potentially with attitude problems.

But the adults in the lives of these teens, if any, are often busy working, trying to make ends meet or – in the case of extreme social cases – struggling with their demons and to stay afloat.

So, these teens are facing two issues: the unsettling feeling that comes with transitioning from childhood to adulthood, through the notoriously difficult teenage years. Plus, the lack of a guiding adult presence.

Then there is another layer of burden: the current teens started transitioning during the pandemic.

A study by the Richmond Foundation based on over 400 interviews, carried out between October 14 and November 16, 2021, showed that teenagers and young adults reported feelings of anxiety, sadness and depression.

When asked what feelings the participants experienced in the last three months, 70% reported feelings of anxiety. And 34.8% of participants reported that they felt anxious “very often”.

The study is dated during the pandemic years. We might be tempted to think it was something of the past and that teens must be over it.

But something lingered.

In July this year, the Richmond Foundation received “a worrying amount” of phone calls from young people who said they were thinking of suicide.

Economist Marie Briguglio said EU data showed suicide was the main cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 18, following traffic accidents.

Speaking about the subject, Nikita Cassar, a youth worker, said social media created high expectations.

“In some cases, life sucks and we don’t talk about it. According to social media, everything is perfect,” she said.

We know that social media is weighing down on the young. A few weeks ago, videos of teens fighting and beating each other was circulating on social media. Grixti said he believes young people are being influenced by the content they are consuming on social media.

Meanwhile, also in July this year, it emerged that reports received by the online abuse Supportline 179 increased from 505 in 2020 to 691 in 2021 and 730 in 2022. Until July, there were 445 reports this year.

All this paints a picture of an age group in our society that is struggling. An age group that is fresh out of childhood and thrown into adulthood with unrealistic expectations, little guidance and unforgiving peers.

Today, being a teen is harder than ever. It’s not surprising that some act out and feel intense negative emotions ranging from anger to sadness.

But we can’t give up on them. They remain our children. The cracks will always be there. We need to be there to pull them to safety before they fall through.