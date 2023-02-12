Reliable statistics are useful to plan for the future and make better decisions. However, they can also be perilous, especially when we forget that, in most cases, behind every number there is a human being.

The risk is that, in seeking comfort in statistics, the authorities may adopt a false sense of security.

The welcome headline news this week was that the crime rate has dropped to its lowest since 2004. All those who contributed to bring that about deserve to be commended.

Still, we cannot rest on our laurels. A good look at the situation on the ground indicates there is a lot more work to be done.

It is good to know that cases of theft, prostitution, forgery and bodily harm reported to the police have declined in number. On the other hand, crimes related to drugs, sexual offences, threats and private violence, perjury, fraud and computer misuse have been climbing over the past two decades.

Technology-related crime is up too, and criminal activity is increasingly shifting online. So, although thefts from homes and vehicles may have fallen sharply, it does not mean that stealing is no longer a problem – fraud and online scams are on the increase. Criminals may no longer be targeting a wallet, purse or handbag but prefer to go for online bank accounts.

Domestic violence reports are ballooning. The government and its advisors believe this is likely because public awareness and police resources have encouraged people to report more, rather than necessarily because domestic violence is increasing.

Bernice Cassar’s family, to name just one tragic case, are not likely to share these views. When the latest crime statistics were released, the intended message to the people evi­dently was that the country is ‘safer’. That may be the case statistically, but many individuals have personal experiences that tell a different tale.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the force saw a significant drop in bodily harm crimes in St Julian’s and Valletta. This just days after an unprovoked assault on a number of teenagers in the capital led the prime minister to publicly express safety concerns

That, in a way, was confirmed by the home affairs minister himself when he said that, although news of appalling crimes lead people to believe the country is more dangerous, it is the facts emerging from the figures that must offer a view of the larger picture and guide the government in making decisions. One can only hope the government and its advisors are not blinded by the lights. But such comments, and statements made by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and criminology professor Saviour Formosa, indicate that is indeed the case.

“The figures render the islands very safe,” Formosa, who compiled the statistics, remarked in his report.

The families of Paulina Dembska and Pelin Kaya, or the families of those whose life was cut short by violent partners even after repeated reports to the police were made might beg to differ.

So though, statistically, crime figures – based on cases reported to the authorities – are falling, safety fears in general are not. A study just conducted by the National Statistics Office found that eight of every 10 people in Malta think that, rather than manning police stations, officers should be out on the streets.

While we are not suggesting Malta should turn into a police state, the people need to be assured that professional help is available when needed.