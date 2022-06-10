Law-abiding citizens expect the authorities to defend their rights to the enjoyment of public land, especially on the limited shoreline available for swimming. But the government’s message is that those with an inflated sense of entitlement can grab shoreline land with impunity.

With summer’s approach, the number of caravans on the water’s edge in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and other popular bathing areas has been increasing, much to the annoyance of those who would like to use public beaches without having to pay for the use of facilities.

In 2020, the then minister responsible for local councils, José Herrera, had vetoed the enactment of a by-law by the Naxxar local council to stop caravans from parking permanently along the Coast Road.

So far, the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli, the Minister for the Environment, Miriam Dalli and the chair of the Malta Tourism Authority, Gavin Gulia, have not said anything about how they intend to fight the shoreline grab that has afflicted the country for decades.

The police and the Transport Malta blame outdated traffic regulations for not enforcing sensible behaviour by those who grab parking places on the shoreline.

One would be naïve to argue that this disregard for promoting the sensible use of public land by all those entitled to it is just another example of incompetence. It is more likely the result of a populist mindset whereby politicians and public officials feel inhibited to challenge the arrogance of some people lest they pay them back in kind by withdrawing their political support.

There must be hundreds of people who would like to own a caravan as long as there is a proper and lawful caravan site with the necessary facilities. Many would even be prepared to pay a reasonable fee to use these facilities, as appropriate maintenance of such sites comes at a cost.

Setting up a well-managed caravan site on public land is not a priority of the government, even if the cost of creating such facilities would be much less than that involved in other recreational projects.

While Malta tries to sell itself as a quality destination, it does nothing to show that this is not just delusional wishful thinking.

For instance, Sardinia’s sand has been federally protected since 2017 and it has been illegal to steal it, with punishments for stealing the sand growing much more rigorously over the past five years.

Still, in Malta, some caravan owners are allowed to grab scarce public land on the shoreline. They dump human excrement and other household rubbish on the shore and in the sea without fear of reprisal.

In other illegal caravan sites, the government also provides caravan owners with water and electricity services and rubbish collection.

This administration has just won a convincing mandate to govern for the next five years. It has the power and the resources to promote civic behaviour by all and not tolerate the abuse of ordinary citizens’ rights by a few who feel entitled to behave in an uncivil way.

For several decades, what has been lacking is the political will to do what is right with regard to issues that might politically antagonise a section of the community.

The right of all citizens to enjoy the use of public land, especially on the shoreline, must be protected more forcefully.