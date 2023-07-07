The sustainability of the country’s economic model has stimulated a mixed public debate recently. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana underlined the need for diversification and warned that, to maintain its current growth rate, the country would need to increase its population dramatically.

Still, some of his cabinet colleagues insisted that we only needed to tweak the economic model as the present one was giving good results.

In an interview with Times of Malta, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit made well-reasoned arguments about why Malta’s economic model needs radical changes if it is to be considered sustainable in the longer term.

The main flaw in the current economic model is that growth is driven by increased production rather than productivity. Admittedly, as pointed out by Schmit, the country does not have a high unemployment rate but is relying heavily on mainly low-cost imported labour.

Schmit adds that imported labour is “not a good prospect for Malta” to drive growth, adding, “this does not incentivise companies to invest in skills and productivity”.

Unless this fundamental flaw in the current economic model is fixed, low-investment and low-added-value businesses will become even more addicted to imported low-cost labour. Tourism and construction industries are examples of over-dependence on low-cost imported labour.

This strategy has increased social and environmental problems in the last 10 years.

Free childcare investment has undoubtedly helped more women join the workforce. This is a rare example of labour market reforms that have worked in the last decade.

With an ageing population, Malta, like other countries, has to deal with the sandwich generation – a generation of people (mainly women), typically in their 30s or 40s, responsible for bringing up their own children and caring for their ageing parents. These people must be given more flexible working conditions to be retained in employment.

Similarly, older adults who have reached the statutory retirement age but still want to work must be granted the right to do so.

Schmit argues that “for a smaller country, especially given the situation of Malta as an island, the only approach is to go for a high-added-value economy, to try to have higher productivity rates, to base growth more on productivity rather than just the extension of labour”.

Malta risks a debilitating brain drain of qualified young people, just like some Eastern European countries, Italy and Greece, if highly-skilled graduates do not find the kind of employment that adequately rewards their hard work and qualifications.

It is alarming that the government has not yet spelt out an action plan to diversify the economy by fixing the serious flaws in the current model.

It is even more worrying that some cabinet members seem to have no problem persisting with a model that has brought visible destruction to the island, be it excessive construction which is fast eclipsing the country’s beauty, labour exploitation and traffic in our streets.

Economic reform is an arduous task that inflicts pain in the short term but makes growth more sustainable in the longer term. Upgrading skills through investment in quality-education systems is undoubtedly the first step. We need to fix the flaws of the current economic model and start exploiting new niches.

And it must be addressed with urgency and determination.