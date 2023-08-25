The proliferation of uncollected garbage has now reached the level of a crisis. Understandably, residents, especially where the problem is most acute, react with anger and frustration. They correctly expect that the government shakes off the policy paralysis preventing an effective resolution of this problem.

The policy change on garbage collection timing has been an unmitigated failure. Whatever good intentions may have prompted the government to reduce the collection of grey bags, and the change in the timing of collections has almost morphed into a national crisis.

Delays in shaking off the present policymakers’ inertia to shake off the garbage collection policies are causing unnecessary hardship to many households and businesses and harming the tourism sector.

The government must prove it has a plan to deal with this crisis and lead a national effort to improve the collection of garbage process.

A good starting point would be to decentralise the garbage collection system by empowering local councils to organise the collection in the areas that fall under their responsibility.

Private contractors may have to be engaged to provide a more efficient and frequent service in some towns and villages

Very often, local government leaders have been more sensitive to the needs of their community than the fragmented central authorities responsible for issues of public health including road cleanliness.

Local councils will need more funding to deal with the garbage collection challenge effectively. Some councils, especially those in tourist areas, will need more substantial human resources and financial support to cope.

More skips will need to be located outside the urban centres to ease the disposal of garbage bags outside the collection time frames.

Private rented accommodation operators are justified in demanding a better waste collection service. But they are also responsible for ensuring that updated regulations are obeyed at all times. The private rented accommodation industry needs to be better regulated, and the costs of effective garbage collection may be partly financed by operators rather than the rest of the community.

Operators in the tourism industry must understand that their responsibilities are not limited to managing their properties but must include supporting the public infrastructure operationally and financially.

Ultimately, enforcement of public health regulations, like any other civic activity, will succeed or fail depending on the authorities’ commitment to effective enforcement. Enforcement of public health regulations, especially those relating to garbage disposal, is today easier thanks to the use of technology.

Close-circuit television cameras installed in our streets and in areas where skips are located could reduce the abuse of those who prefer to ignore their civic responsibilities. More substantial fines must be applied for those who abuse.

Unfortunately, fly-tipping is very common, especially in our already distressed countryside.

Moreover, the waste disposal site in Magħtab is still bellowing toxic fumes that are a health risk to residents and tourists in the surrounding areas. A comprehensive risk assessment of all the garbage collection and management processes are long overdue.

While the government seems to adopt a largesse attitude to spending taxpayers’ money on projects of dubious economic validity, it is parsimonious when considering financing effective processes that ensure the highest public health standards.

The current waste management system must be revised with utmost urgency.