Malta ushered in 2024 with an open-air celebration in Valletta that drew tens of thousands, ending in a stunning fireworks display.

But barely had the smoke settled when an army of people took to social media platforms to denounce the number of foreigners who dared to join the celebrations.

“That wasn’t Valletta. That was Mumbai,” screamed one man on Facebook. “Happy Bangladesh Day,” another chimed in. “We are no longer safe in our country with these foreigners running around,” concluded another. Too many comments were too racist to reproduce.

It’s sad to see a dark undercurrent emerging from what should have been an atmosphere of unity and joy. The disheartening display of prejudice, especially towards Asians and Africans, raises concern about the state of hospitality in Malta, a country once renowned for its warmth and acceptance.

The misplaced blame directed at non-Europeans attending the New Year’s cele­bration reveals a troubling trend that requires introspection.

It is evident that Malta is facing a challenge related to overpopulation – the country’s population grew by a whopping 24 per cent in a decade – but it is becoming increasingly clear that what bothers many of us Maltese is not really the hefty numbers but the race making up those numbers. Very few social media posts targeted the (white) Europeans living among us.

Instead of channelling our frustrations towards those who have chosen to make Malta their home, even temporarily, it is important to redirect our focus toward the root cause of the issue – the economic model.

The concerns about overpopulation and strain on resources and infrastructure are valid, but addressing these challenges requires a nuanced and compassionate approach that transcends specific groups of people.

The disconnect between relying on their services and disregarding their right to celebrate is not only ethically questionable but fundamentally dehumanising

The contradiction within Maltese society is starker when you realise our society is hugely reliant on migration to fill the jobs the Maltese are reluctant to work in.

We rely on cheap foreign labour to build and plaster our homes, and service our restaurants and cafes. We rely on mainly Asian couriers to deliver home our food (often prepared by Asian workers), and to drive our cabs. We rely on many African members of the community to collect our garbage. Most crucially, we rely on foreign labour (namely Indians, Filipinos, Bangladeshis) to nurse our hospitals and provide essential care for our elderly. Most of these people are working in demanding and low-paying jobs, far away from their loved ones.

Yet, when it comes to celebrating and participating in the cultural fabric of our society, there is unjustifiable discomfort and exclusion. This paradox raises essential questions about our collective conscience.

Have we, as a society, become so callous that we expect these individuals to fulfil their roles as servants, and yet deny them the right to partake in the cele­brations that define the essence of a shared community? The disconnect between relying on their services and disregarding their right to celebrate is not only ethically questionable but fundamentally dehumanising.

Throughout history, Malta’s strength has always been its ability to adapt and evolve. This is not a call for unchecked immigration but a plea for a more humane and inclusive approach in addressing the challenges posed by a growing population.

Instead of allowing fear and prejudice to dictate our attitudes and narratives, we need to engage in a dialogue about our economic model. By fostering an environment that values fair wages, equal opportunities and humane working conditions, while tackling greed, we can address the root causes of overpopulation.

Expecting thousands of people to remain hidden out of sight, ban them from celebrating a joyous occasion, and only allowed out to service our needs and our economy is akin to slavery.