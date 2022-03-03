In the age of instant communications, reports from the front lines of war reach the homes of millions in real time. Watching the plight of millions of Ukrainians trying to escape the horrors of Putin’s invasion is heart-wrenching. The brutality of the Russian aggression leaves no doubt that thousands if not millions of innocent civilians risk paying the highest price in this senseless war.

As usually happens when a war breaks out in any region, the international community responds by providing humanitarian aid to relieve some of the extreme hardships faced by the civilians caught up in the fighting or being directly targeted.

Europe is showing it can rise to the occasion in line with these fundamental values

For Europeans, the Ukraine war is all the more traumatic because it is happening on their own continent and hits so close to home. With all the economic and social challenges that the EU is facing, it is still a union based on respect for human rights and the dignity of every human being. With its response so far to the massive influx of Ukrainian refugees, Europe is showing it can rise to the occasion in line with these fundamental values. The mobilisation of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to displaced Ukrainians has now started in earnest.

International humanitarian organisations like Caritas are the ones with the most experience to deal with the short-term needs and immediate hardships experienced by the victims of war. While many individuals and small organisations will commendably take initiatives to help by collecting money, clothes and food, the aid is best forwarded through organisations that have proven experience in delivering support in the most effective way possible and with minimum waste. If the war persists for a long time, as many are predicting, the immediate priorities will eventually lead to longer-term objectives.

The United Nations estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection. One needs to add to this number the estimated four million refugees expected to flee Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the coming months.

The EU faces yet another formidable challenge. Apart from promising vast amounts of financial aid, it has rightly granted Ukrainians the right to stay and work in the 27-member bloc for up to three years.

Unfortunately, some never give up on the prejudice that dulls their judgement. Several reports have highlighted the way Africans and nationals of other countries fleeing from Ukraine have been denied entry into trains or kept from crossing borders into neighbouring countries to seek shelter.

The importance of respecting the dignity of all refugees is crucial. Racism is a sad reality that still afflicts a minority of Europeans who take their freedom and democratic rights for granted and are unwilling to help others acquire similar liberties.

The impact on families and children caught up in this war is of particular concern. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children are without safe water, heating and electricity because of damage to critical infrastructure. Children are enduring profound trauma because of the violence around them. This will be a debilitating factor that they will have to endure throughout their lives.

While the war’s outcome is not yet known, millions of Ukrainians will need help for a long time. This can only come when international organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund finance social projects.

It has been heartening to see so many global political leaders adopting a sense of urgency and taking decisions to try and alleviate the plight of the brave Ukrainians. One such decision could be to fast track the entry of Ukraine into the EU.