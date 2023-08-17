The landscape of the global tourism industry is evolving fast and becoming more specialised and convenient for travellers. Tourism experts focusing on helping the industry become more resilient with better returns to all stakeholders help destinations to identify the niches that will differentiate their tourism products and compete in an increasingly competitive and cluttered tourism environment, especially in the Mediterranean region.

The Malta Airport Foundation, the Malta Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage Unit, the University of Malta and the Munxar local council are behind a refreshingly sound initiative that could instil some dynamism in tourism planning.

The inauguration of a deepwater archaeological park at Xlendi should be a catalyst for attracting researchers and technical divers from all over the world to explore the history of Malta and the Mediterranean.

Niche tourism is about creating an experience for something particular or distinct from what other destinations offer. It is a specialised corner of the tourism market, primarily developed around a tailor-made visitor experience. This kind of tourism has different impacts, marketing challenges and contributions to destination development that must be managed carefully if the concept progresses from the strategic phase to becoming a reality that benefits all the stakeholders.

The experience economy has proven that customers constantly search for engaging, unique experiences that match their interests. It is not just about products but also how they are delivered. The lower end of the tourist market is built on offering holiday products based on affordable air travel, adequate low-cost accommodation and cheap food and drink to visitors.

Niche tourism is about creating an experience for something particular or distinct from what other destinations offer

Often, the added value that this kind of model leaves to the tourist destinations is not impressive, especially if one was to factor in the social and environmental cost of promoting this type of mass tourism.

Small tourist destinations like Malta, which are heavily populated with a physical infrastructure that barely copes with the demand placed on it by the large number of visitors it attracts, face more daunting challenges. Malta has the potential to develop niches in the industry that could make it attractive to different types of visitors, not just in the peak summer months but throughout the year. But policymakers need to resist the urge to engage in magic thinking and focus on niches with real growth potential.

The niche tourism market is undoubtedly experiencing growing demand. Still, the challenges for achieving success are also formidable as the present commitment to promoting low-cost over-tourism does not sit well with offering a unique experience to those who visit the islands to pursue specialised interests.

Tourism policymakers must engage in an overdue soul-searching exercise to help the industry transition from the current low-cost, low-return mass tourism model to a more sustainable one. The industry needs more higher-spending visitors that demand higher standards of service and fewer low-spending ones that leave dubious returns to the economy and the community.

The Achilles’ heel threatening the success of this transition strategy is the inevitable pain that many stakeholders will have to endure until the objective of a niche-based tourism model is reached. Some more forward-looking Mediterranean destinations are already abandoning the mass tourism model and focusing on niche markets. Malta will, hopefully, do the same, even if it will entail a difficult adjustment period.