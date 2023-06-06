The outgoing chief executive officer of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Mark Gauci, told Times of Malta late last year that awareness of safety at the workplace had become ingrained in the culture. To support his statement, he noted that workers were taking more precautions than ever, people constantly took pictures of illegalities and every accident, big or small, was reported in the media.

He also referred to statistics. Although deaths at the workplace increased in numbers in the previous three years, Gauci argued that the death rate was in general decline since the safety watchdog had been set up two decades ago.

In comments he had made earlier, Gauci felt the media served little purpose by simply reporting accidents and accused the social media of fuelling perceptions that there was a huge increase in occupational mishaps.

In his role, Gauci had an unenviable responsibility. A quick look at the regulator’s principles and general duties listed in the Occupational Health and Safety Authority Act is enough to understand what a difficult job that is.

Throughout the past 20 years, occupational activities falling under the health and safety authority’s remit, particularly in the manufacturing and construction industries, have shot up, shouldering it with bigger burdens.

In addition, Gauci himself acknowledged that, apart from “the obvious reasons” that make the building sector high-risk, the manner of construction raises the level and the range of risks created. He even pointed out that several such risks are not commonly present overseas.

Along the years, Gauci was prone to adopt a defensive attitude when warding off criticism of the regulator he headed. However, to be fair with him, he did warn against being complacent. He is also on record calling for more people to get on board in ensuring a higher level of safeguard of occupational health and safety, without vested interests.

The regulator’s only raison d’être and motivation may well be to ensure a higher level of safeguard of occupational health and safety, as Gauci had insisted. It may not have any hidden agendas or ulterior motives. However, regrettably, the same cannot be said of all developers and state entities tasked with putting the public interest first.

Greed and state capture continue not just ravaging the country but also put people’s well-being, including their very life, at risk.

Ironically, this was also evident in the same parliamentary sitting when Gauci’s ‘retirement’ was announced.

Opposition MPs kept insisting that a public inquiry needs to be held into the death of a young worker in a building collapse at Corradino last December. The way the government has been resisting the calls have only served to raise suspicions there was something amiss.

Gauci’s successor should, therefore, brace himself for a rough ride ahead. As if the regulator’s task is not already tough, political interference, arrogant developers and employees not fully conscious of their rights and duties can only make its life that much more difficult.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority must be given all the resources it needs to fulfil its role, including expertise, an adequate number of proactive inspectors and a robust enforcement structure. In a study three years ago, the auditor general had recommended, among other things, the introduction of a management information system, deeming it an indispensable tool, but it is unclear whether it was ever implemented.

Promoting and instilling a culture of safety at the workplace remains a challenge and one that all must contribute to.