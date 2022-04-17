The latest official figures (for 2020) put the balance of the male and female popu­lation at 51.8 per cent against 48.3 per cent. Still, when the sovereign electorate exercised its sacrosanct right to choose their representatives in parliament, the result was far from representative of that demographic reality.

Just four of the 65 members of parliament elected by virtue of first-count votes were women. As a result of constitutional adjustments, the total complement of MPs has grown to 79, imparting the dubious honour to Malta of having the largest parliament per capita within the European Union. This has brought the share of female MPs up to 22.

What made the difference in terms of gender representation was the balancing mechanism introduced last year with the noble aim of ensuring parity. The idea is certainly laudable. But the way it is implemented gives rise to several questions, chief among them: is this what women really want?

The Malta Women’s Lobby, for one, does not think so, fearing the mechanism can be manipulated. True, the women benefitting from the adjustment are selected from among those who come closest to being elected in the general election. However, the lobby group feels the system is open to abuse, going so far as to describe it as “a slap in the face to those who have fair representation at heart”.

Charging that party matters are being prioritised over democratic representation, the lobby group insists that the perception of women as second-class citizens must come to an end.

This, in fact, is what really matters: that women gain a strong presence in parliament not through tokenism but by ensuring there is the right environment in place for the many well-quali­fied among them to come forward and succeed. Voters need to have a credible choice.

The outgoing foreign minister, Evarist Bartolo, made a valid point when he said he had decided not to contest the casual election because he wanted to respect the feelings of voters who gave their first preference to other candidates.

He may live to regret that decision but he admitted it made his granddaughter very happy, as she longed to have him her own – and rightly so, for politicians have families too.

And that is another crucial aspect often overlooked by political leaders when paying lip service to gender balance. The real challenge is to ensure the right climate exists to encourage women who could be worthy representatives in parliament to throw their name in the hat – not because they are women but because they truly believe they can contribute to the good of the country. This is why the right environment needs to be created for both women and men who need to juggle their job as MPs, family and any other work they might have.

Former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi rightly said: “Both parties have failed in attracting women to their ballot sheets and both should study the reasons for this failure. Awarding 12 seats to unelected women is not a solution, especially when, even so, women will still be very much under-represented in our parliament... “artificial methods which warp [the electorate’s] voice are not acceptable”.

Roberta Metsola is the latest proof – not that it is needed – that capable women can prevail. But as she once put it: it is the best person rather than the best woman for the job who should be chosen.

The parties need to go back to the drawing board in the quest to achieve equal representation for women in parliament.