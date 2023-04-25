The government is committed to making “unprecedented investments” to ensure effective justice takes place in a reasonable time and in every case, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said just over a month ago.

Last week, he unveiled a reform that, while laudable in its intent, still appears to fall short of that pledge. Rather than remedying the root cause of judicial delay, the proposed bill looks more like an attempt to smother the symptoms.

Attard had enunciated the commitment to “unprecedented investments” when reacting in parliament to a damning judgment by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale in a constitutional case.

The jurist, who is also president of the Association of Judges and Magistrates of Malta, remarked that although the caseload had increased in both number and complexity, no adequate investment in the courts had been carried out. He pointed out that the number of sitting judges and magistrates is still much lower than any other European state and staff numbers were constantly dropping because of meagre salaries.

If appears that very little has changed since the summer of 2021 when the same judge pointed out that the major problems faced by the judicial system were the acute lack of adequate space, of trained and dedicated personnel and of resources in the law courts.

At the time he had issued a stark warning: “If no urgent and immediate action is taken, the situation is bound to further deteriorate, this leading to the eventual collapse of the essential institution responsible for maintaining the rule of law, namely the law courts.” His recent comments confirm that the status quo persists. And nothing much will change if the government keeps addressing the situation in piecemeal fashion.

Some of the new measures being proposed may contribute to cutting down on waste of time. However, what is really needed to make inroads and speed up criminal justice are more members of the judiciary, a bigger and better trained staff, and suitable halls.

The ‘reform’ that has just been launched primarily deals with the compilation of evidence stage. Rather than focusing on improving investigation and prosecution methods and reducing the huge workload of individual magistrates, together with setting a time limit on committal proceedings, the proposals seem directed exclusively at time frame of the latter.

This risks either leading to half-baked prosecutions ending in indictment before the criminal court or lengthier overall proceedings (summary) before the court of magistrates.

Some of the main proposals also seem to require further explanation by either the justice minister himself or the drafters. For example, the proposed amendments suggest that the compilation of evidence must be over within a year. However, the criminal code demands that such proceedings should take no longer than three months. It is true that as things stand, many committal proceedings exceed that period by far. But is the proposed law adopting a defeatist attitude, accepting there is no other solution than to quadruple the maximum aggregate period?

The ‘reform’ also proposes raising the competence of the magistrates’ court as a court of criminal judicature to avoid a case having to be heard by the court of magistrates as a court of criminal inquiry. Yet, the evidence will still have to be heard by a magistrate just the same. Delays in compilations of evidence are the result of failure to observe the current law, or the inability to observe it, because the entire system is overloaded.

While the proposed reforms are a step in the right direction, the government needs to make sure that they really do deliver efficiency and justice.