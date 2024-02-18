The situation surrounding the case of Kusi Dismark, who is scheduled to be deported from Malta in the coming weeks, highlights a glaring contradiction in Malta’s development in recent decades. The country’s economic ‘miracle’ has depended very heavily on the availability and employment of migrants from many parts of the world.

Without them, a great many of the proclaimed successes of the country would not have been possible. But Malta has never adequately accepted, yet alone embraced this reality, and society continues to have a paradoxical relationship with this vital workforce.

On the one hand, we celebrate the economy to which they have positively and significantly contributed, while complaining, often loudly, that they are a negative presence in our society.

Despite having always been a multicultural society, Maltese people remain unsettled with, and even hostile to the very idea of multiculturalism. Government policy and practice is also characterised by this paradox. In the medium and longer term, this situation is self-evidently unsustainable. As a society as well as an economy, Malta needs to come to terms with the issue and chart a way forward.

In the absence of that, the needs of our society, its economy and its identity will remain contradictory, confused, and self defeating.

Cases such as that of Kusi Dismark should inform public discussion and decision making on the issue. Kusi Dismark encapsulates all that is best in the migration story, and embodies the energy, attitude and application that Malta has benefitted from in so many dimensions.

Kusi represents everything positive about migration. He embodies migration as an opportunity, something with which many thousands of Maltese migrants can identify

When he arrived in Malta 13 years ago seeking asylum, Kusi was penniless, and his application was refused. But once released from detention, he obtained a work permit and employment. While given the right to work and pay taxes, he was unfairly denied access to services such as healthcare and education. Again, this reality highlights the paradox of Malta’s approach.

Having worked and contributed, Kusi saved enough to take up a hairdressing course at MCAST and, in 2019, he opened a hair salon in Ħamrun. The record shows that his business prospered, he contributed to the local and national economy, as well as integrated with the local community.

In his story, Kusi clearly identifies strongly with Malta, asserting that he has invested the best part of his life in a place that allowed him “to live, not just survive” – a place he could finally call ‘home’.

Far from being the threat many migrants are depicted to be, Kusi represents everything positive about migration. He embodies migration as an opportunity, something with which many thousands of Maltese migrants can identify. As with so many Maltese migrants in Australia for example, Kusi embodies the human capital that make for an inclusive and vibrant society.

Formally and legally, Malta has (and should have) the right to return people whose claims for protection are fairly and legitimately rejected. Yet this right needs to be implemented with consistency and care, within a reasonable and fair timeframe, and with reference to natural justice; not simply the letter of the law but also crucially its spirit.

Kusi’s current plight highlights the stark realities faced by migrants seeking refuge and a secure future in Malta. It is time that Maltese society recognises our changed world. In that context, it should remember its own history and upgrade its approach to migrant rights.

Equally important we need to ask if it makes sense to deport a man who has full integrated, only to be replaced by other migrant workers who might take years to fit into the system. It simply does not make economic sense.

Common decency and natural justice call for his right to stay.