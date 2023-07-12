Land grab is often associated with third-world countries where political and business corruption is endemic. It was also common in former communist countries where corrupt politicians adopted a model of leadership that centres on power and providing for themselves and their cronies a quick way of amassing wealth and economic power.

This corrupt mindset is growing in popularity in Malta. The powerful and politically connected elite, aided and abetted by politicians ready to help them secure ownership of premium public land, first occupy it illegally and then pay a peppercorn penalty to be considered legal owners.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri asked a parliamentary committee to sign off on the illegalities committed by the Fortina Group that occupied land to extend the Sliema lido and even reclaimed territory from the sea without parliament’s approval. Ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat was engaged as a Fortina consultant shortly after stepping down from government in January 2020.

Schembri argued that the illegal occupation of the lido land would be tackled by imposing a €70,000 fine. When Times of Malta asked Fortina to explain why it reclaimed land illegally, it did not reply directly but said, “In addition to the regularisation fee for the 356-metre plot of reclaimed land, the company will also be paying an annual concession fee of €114,468.

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott warned that voting in favour of this transfer would signal that it was acceptable to illegally occupy public land and then ratify this illegality by parliament after the fact. Schembri admitted that the Fortina had already occupied this prime land despite having no title.

Not surprisingly, Schembri tried to discredit the opposition’s concerns about this abuse of power by accusing them of seemingly having no objections when they approved a similar case relating to the AX Group. Schembri’s whataboutism arguments are evidence of some politicians’ disregard for promoting the common good.

This governance failure becomes even more dangerous when public officials condone and tolerate illegalities rather than put their foot down when politicians and their business cronies cross the red line of the law.

Land Authority CEO Robert Vella confirmed that the Fortina illegal works had already been carried out “illegally” without a legal title. Vella argued that it was “clear from day one” that works on the Fortina lido had started without the necessary title.

He added that it is not the Lands Authority’s job to carry out enforcement, and it can only enforce such matters by going to court. With this mindset, it is not surprising that the checks and balances that should underpin good public governance consistently fail.

Public officials’ rationalisation of illegal and corrupt practices leads to a vicious circle where decision-makers accept and engage in behaviours they would otherwise have found objectionable.

Land grabbing by the political elite is how authoritarian populists maintain power, amass wealth, and deprive citizens of their rights on public land.

If the prime minister is serious about improving public governance standards, he must ensure that the wealthy and the well-connected political elites are not treated with kid gloves when they act illegally.

The survival of the fittest in business should never be equated with the survival of the biggest and strongest who enjoy the patronage of politicians. No business’s interest must come before that of hard-working ordinary citizens who respect the law.