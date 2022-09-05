Libya has endured successive civil wars since a NATO-led intervention overthrew the dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In the last two years, the country has experienced a phase of relative calm as the United Nations brokered a fragile diplomatic solution that should have led to the end of the civil war and the beginning of a democratic era for this troubled country.

The UN-recognised Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was given a warm welcome by Prime Minister Robert Abela when he visited Malta last week. Referring to the eruption of violence in Libya in the last few weeks, Abela said, “The last days in Libya have been difficult. The peace and stability in the past two years was something we were happy to see.”

Abela promised his Libyan counterpart that Malta would “remain friends” with the people of Libya.

Malta can do little to help Libya regain stability except to put pressure on the EU to give more importance to brokering a peace deal between the Libyan warring factions.

This will be no easy task.

Libya’s problems are not just its own. Europe and Libya share the Mediterranean Sea. But this proximity has also meant the country’s troubles often wash up on European shores.

Malta, like Italy and Greece, has had to deal with the 2015 refugee crisis for years as desperate sub-Saharan Africans have used Libya as a departure point in their bid to reach the EU.

Europe is today already struggling to maintain unity on Russian sanctions. If it does not tap into abundant new fuel supplies, it might have to reverse its sanctions against Russia.

Yet, Libya is the EU’s closest alternative supply source if only it could win the confidence of the conflicting factions in that country.

Sadly, Libya has become a battleground for foreign powers who support rival governments and militias. In 2019, the eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar found the support of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries in his attempt to overthrow the UN-recognised government of Tripoli. A Turkish military intervention prevented Haftar’s takeover.

Today Turkey supports Dbeibah and Libya while Russia and Egypt support the challenger Fathi Bashagha and his militias. But loyalties in the troubled North African country shift very quickly.

Both Dbeibah and Bahagha have attempted to court international opinion, vowing to maintain peace and accuse each other of using violence in pursuit of power.

The sad reality for the Libyan people is that international actors like the US, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, the UAE, Italy, Egypt and Algeria are all active in Libya. They work with different local factions in pursuit of competing interests.

As the EU member state nearest to Libya, Malta faces the most significant risks of more unregulated migration pressures and an influx of Libyan refugees if the civil war escalates even further.

It isn’t easy to be optimistic about the prospects of Libya returning to being a peaceful functional state with good neighbourly relations with the rest of North Africa and Europe.

International diplomacy is rudderless, and the prospect of another diplomatic breakthrough is almost non-existent.

Malta should continue to support the UN-recognised government in Libya and keep pressing the EU to get involved more intensely in brokering a peace deal, even if the current military dynamics are not encouraging.