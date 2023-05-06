Whether theirs is a mission or a career, budding politicians ought to be well prepared for a life of politics.

So many professionals in all disciplines have spent a long time studying and building experience before they make it. That is not the case with politicians. They need no qualification whatsoever in the art and science of running a country. Espousing an ideology would do. But as we know by now, attributing this quality to some of them would be a compliment.

The bulk of those who make it to parliament possess a strong academic background and some excel in their profession. However, few would disagree with the fact that the determining factor in election success in Malta is mere popularity and its by-product, cronyism.

We have repeatedly seen candidates dish out goods and political pledges during political campaigns, paving the way for a seat in parliament. We have witnessed too many candidates indulge in smart and expensive marketing campaigns which has been rewarded with an MP’s position.

The ever-dwindling voter turnout is a clear indication that voters are unhappy with the quality of their politicians.

The first full-time, three-year Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Politics and Governance degree course just launched by the University of Malta is, therefore, an excellent initiative. It may well serve to eventually raise the competence of some politicians.

“There are qualifications for every job out there but not a qualification for the job that regulates and governs all the others. We want to change that,” the head of the university’s public policy department, Mario Thomas Vassallo, boldly said.

Law-abiding citizens and all those so concerned with the prevailing political situation can only hope the university will succeed.

Vassallo also points out that the course will equip students with transferable skills they can use in any job, even if they do not end up working directly in politics.

Of course, while the university is trying to take the horse to the water, it is beyond it to make it drink. When it comes to the promotion and upholding of values and ethics, that would depend on the budding politicians themselves.

This initiative follows a recommendation the university don made earlier this year for politics to be introduced as a subject for students in post-secondary schools. The suggestion did not go down that well with some but any move to raise standards in political life is most welcome and desirable.

What budding politicians definitely need, even at a very young age, is being taught about love for their country and service to their fellow citizens, as the academic noted. They must also clearly distinguish between partisan politics and public policy, something that is clearly a major problem for many members sitting in our parliament.

“It is not enough for our institutions to function; they also need to be run by virtuous people,” Vassallo declared. For that to happen it is going to take more than a university initiative, however commendable that is.

It would take determination and discipline by the political parties and a prime minister who astutely exercises his wide prerogatives, including when choosing cabinet ministers and government heads. It would need a parliamentary speaker who scrupulously maintains the dignity of the house and a commissioner of standards in public life who constantly raises the bar.

It would require people’s representatives who consider politics as a mission to serve not a self-enrichment opportunity and, above all, a discerning electorate that votes according to the mind not the heart.