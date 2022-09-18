Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà was right when, in his introduction to the Malta Police Transformation Strategy 2020-2025, he observed that Malta remains one of the safest places in the world.

In its annual crime review for 2021, CrimeMalta Observatory also noted that the island is a “very safe place”, ranking well below the EU28’s average for all serious crimes covering assault, burglary, drugs, homicide, rape, robbery, sexual assault and sexual offences.

Malta deserves to, and must remain, a very safe place both for its inhabitants and visitors. Therefore, the justified widespread concern when instances such as the recent disturbances in Paceville and Ħamrun give rise to questions on whether the situation in certain hotspots is under control or risks getting out of hand.

Two men had to be treated in hospital for stab and head injuries after a fight involving up to 25 people not far from the Ħamrun police station in mid-August. Barely three weeks later, two men were arrested after a fight in which a knife was used.

It will be a mistake if we think that it is just unruly ‘foreigners’ who are causing the trouble. Speak to the police and those on the front line of entertainment hubs and they will tell you the problem transcends nationalities or race.

Both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition weighed in after the first incident. However, rather than rhetoric and pointing fingers, what needs to be done is to form a common political front to boost public safety and security without appearing to be racist or adopting an us-against-them approach. For starters, by persisting in having no integration system we will only create more problems.

Even if Ħamrun and Marsa continue to be considered as hotspots, particularly because of some of the non-Maltese residents concentrated there, they are not Malta’s most violent areas. By far, the most violent remains the St Julian’s area, which includes Paceville.

Just over 400 fights involving injuries were registered by the police between 2018 and May this year in St Julian’s.

An analysis by The Shift of police press releases on physical violence since 2020 established that the majority of those involved were Maltese followed by Syrian, Somali and Spanish nationals.

Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, a 28-year-old Sudanese national was charged with murdering a 21-year-old Egyptian in Marsa on July 24. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

So, it is not simply a matter of ‘deporting’ violent foreigners or cleaning up apparent problem areas like Ħamrun or Marsa of unsavoury characters. The challenge is to put in place a robust action plan to ensure public order.

The authorities need to identify the source of the problem, understand what needs to be done to prevent such fights and ensure a decent police presence. The situation on the ground is far from ideal, whatever politicians, especially, those in power, would have us believe.

This emerged very clearly from evidence given in court the other day by an eyewitness to the latest Marsa murder.

When he spotted an aggressor produce a knife, the Sierra Leone national, a former soldier, called the police but he said he got no reply.

He then went to the Marsa police station but found no officers and when he rang the doorbell – presumably an intercom – he was directed to the nearest police station, in Ħamrun.

If that is what indeed happened, the much-flaunted strong police presence in so-called ‘hotspots’ is merely a figment of politicians’ imagination.

A doable and detailed action plan with a clear chain of command has now become important.