The village festa has now joined għana, the traditional folk singing, and the delicious flat loaf ftira in being recognised by UNESCO as being part of the island’s intangible cultural heritage.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage aims to preserve intangible heritage, encourage respect for it, raise awareness in its regard and also enable international cooperation in pursuit of it.

In its ‘motivation’, the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural organisation, notes that notwithstanding “its increased secularisation, the festa remains an important part of cultural heritage in Maltese villages, uniting families, outsiders and local communities in a celebration of popular religiosity and local identities”.

The late Dutch anthropologist Jeremy Boissevain had famously predicted in a 1965 study that the Maltese festa would completely disappear.

His warning, it must be admitted was well-based at the time he made it. Emigration had drained manpower needed for the organisation of feasts, a better transport system allowed people to socialise outside their immediate village core, the fact that football was becoming ever so popular meant young people stayed away from the local band club and public attention was increasingly swaying from entrenched religious traditions to what local politicians were doing.

Boissevain, who had lived for more than two years in Malta studying, among other things, the importance of the cults of saints and the bitter rivalry between them, subsequently acknowledged he was wrong and that the festa had, in fact, become “noisier, more crowded and contested with greater vigour than I had ever seen”.

He also admitted he had underestimated the cultural momentum of the Maltese attachment to religious pageantry. So, the Maltese festa survived the test of time and the many developments and upheavals that occurred throughout the years, which saw the Church increasingly losing its influence and, gradually, the village festa being taken over by ‘outsiders’.

The National Band Clubs Association submitted the nomination to UNESCO, convinced the festa remains an integral part of the country’s cultural identity.

Its president, Noel Camilleri, however, raised a very valid point when he noted that, along the years, elements, such as DJs instead of bands, were being introduced, dampening the value of the festa.

Rival organisers also seem to be competing over who can produce the loudest, ear-piercing petards, despite the obvious inconvenience to society at large.

This latest development puts a great responsibility on all those involved in the organisation of the village festa. More than ever before, they now need to ensure that, while rightly adding new features to make such annual events more appealing, the festa retains all the qualities that led UNESCO to grant it recognition.

The festa has ingredients that are a hallmark of the Maltese people and so make it an integral part of our cultural heritage.

Almost a decade ago, then Labour MP Godfrey Farrugia had suggested the festa should be declared common heritage of mankind. He had listed the components making up the Maltese festa: the religious, social, and cultural aspects, free schools of music in localities in the form of band clubs, the production of street decorations as well as artistry, skill and a degree of science in the manufacture of fireworks.

These lie at the heart of the Maltese festa and, so, need to be retained even as the programme is adjusted to fit modern-day Malta.

The UNESCO label makes it important that the festa remains a traditional and religious unifying factor. The people’s pride in their locality and patron saint need not give rise to pain and distress.