The latest report by the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption, GRECO, had both good and bad news. Malta implemented satisfactorily or dealt with in a satisfactory manner four of the nine recommendations previously made. Four were partly implemented and one remained completely unactioned.

The implemented recommendations dealt with judicial appointments, the further strengthening of the role of prosecutors, a code of ethics for prosecutors and formalised rules for their recusal.

Of the five recommendations still outstanding, two refer to the judiciary and three directly affect members of parliament.

Malta has yet to ensure that “the system of judicial accountability be significantly strengthened by extending the range of disciplinary sanctions… and by improving the transparency of complaint processes”. A compulsory induction training programme has still to be introduced, mentoring arrangements for new judges have not been formalised and a regular programme of in-service training together with guidance and counselling on corruption prevention topics and judicial ethics have not been provided.

GRECO makes harsh comments with regard to parliamentarians: “… it is very disappointing that, more than seven years after the issuing of the recommendations, none of them have been fully complied with.”

A revised code of ethics is still lacking, it notes. Though welcoming the decision to have a commissioner for standards in public life, GRECO feels progress is needed regarding awareness-raising activities and confidential counselling.

“Moreover, appropriate supervision and enforcement systems of the rules on declaration of assets, interests and outside activities by means of effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are also still lacking.”

But what do you expect if, rather than leading by example, there was occasion when the prime minister was the only cabinet member failing to declare in his annual asset filings what his income for the previous year was?

We repeat: upholding standards in public life has proved to be an Achilles heel of the Labour government.

GRECO says no new achievements were reported regarding any action aimed at the prevention of corruption and the promotion of integrity within parliament.

The Labour government has still to prove – through robust action on the ground rather than sweet rhetoric – it truly believes public integrity is an inherent value of democracy.

We have seen how the Labour members sitting on the parliamentary committee for standards did their utmost to make the former standards commissioner’s mission in raising the bar a veritable obstacle race.

In a public demonstration of defiance, the government last year stayed away from a conference launching new proposals aimed at raising standards in public life. The prime minister may continue claiming until he turns blue in the face that his government made “huge reforms” in this regard. The action on the ground, however, speaks much louder than any words Robert Abela can utter.

The fast deterioration in the quality of politicians and in the way politics is being conducted is reflected in the increase in the number of those voting with their feet and the rising level of distrust.

The ultimate goal, as enunciated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, must be to promote and scrupulously uphold ethical values, principles and norms that put the public interest above private interests in the public sector.

That is hardly achievable in a culture where “pigging out” is the order of the day. Moreover, the prime minister is either unable or unwilling to take the bull by the horns.