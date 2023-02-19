When the Nationalist Party succumbed to another election defeat last year, many felt ousting Bernard Grech could lead to a fatal bloodbath. Perceived as a unifying figure, Grech pledged to take tough decisions to reinject hope.

But almost a year later, the party is in disarray and bereft of vision – quality members have deserted it and the infighting is in the open.

Malta is facing the risk of having a government with a two-thirds majority, and according to a Malta Today survey, the non-voters now exceed the number of PN voters.

It is a sorry fall from grace for the party which practically saved democracy in the 1980s, opened up the economy and drove Malta’s bid towards the EU and the euro. As the political objectives faded, Lawrence Gonzi did the impossible to snatch another five years of power from the jaws of defeat in 2008.

And then the PN imploded, losing every election since and digging itself into an even bigger hole after each defeat.

Malta has changed dramatically since the PN was last in power. Yet, the more things changed, the more the PN stayed the same. It would talk about the built and natural environment, then cosy up to developers and hunters. It would talk about social change and yet adopt an ultra-conservative stand on several issues, alienating factions of society.

Over the past decade, the PN has become less about free markets and liberal economics and more about looking inwards. And it has done so at the moment when much of Maltese society has gone in the opposite direction.

In a bid to placate the grassroots, the administration appears to be led by conservative factions, elbowing out progressive and liberal minds.

The PN needs an identity rebrand, not just a fresh face

The PN should try to understand voters and their priorities, rather than lecture to them.

Recent census findings could be a good springboard. Just over 22% of the country is now international and 72% are aged between 20 and 50.

The PN could recognise these fast-changing demographics of Malta and stand up for the rights of exploited foreign workers, thousands of people who could have a vote in the next election. Instead, we are increasingly seeing a PN pandering to xenophobic sentiments.

A supporter at a PN rally last year. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Instead of wasting time on setting up structures and drawing up reports that nobody will ever read, the party needs to speak loud and clear on bread-and-butter issues, like the cost of living and housing affordability.

The PN needs to start reaching out to disgruntled Labour supporters without talking down to them while giving credit to the government where it is due.

The only way the PN is going to make inroads is if it forces Labour on the backfoot on issues and takes the lead rather than constantly reacting to what Labour proposes. While Labour uses its power of incumbency to great effect, it would be a mistake to think (young) voters are not prepared to switch allegiance.

The PN needs an identity rebrand, not just a fresh face. As new Labour leader, Joseph Muscat pitched a completely different party to his predecessors.

He vouched to be a leader for everyone, talked about being “open for business”, created a tech-focused government and pledged to build a new power station to help slash energy bills.

Of course, most of his pledges were a sham. But Muscat pivoted Labour and turned his party into an electoral juggernaut. Last Wednesday, favourite British Labour leader Keir Starmer made a brave statement, despite knowing that he has a good chance of winning the general election next year: “[Labour] will never again be a party captured by narrow interests... if you don’t like that, the door is open, and you can leave”.

It is time the PN decided what it wants to be and stopped ripping itself apart from within. If that upsets some elements of society or costs it the support of some donors, so be it.

At least it will then be able to present itself to the electorate with a clear identity and as a clear and credible alternative.