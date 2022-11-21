Cultivating a new breed of politicians is increasingly becoming an urgent matter.

This country requires politicians who promote and uphold the highest possible standards in public life. Who do not fear standing up to be counted even when their own ideas may clash with their party’s populist policies. Who are not for sale. Who are only inspired by the common good and willing to work with the other side in the national interest.

Utopia? Perhaps, given the track record of the two major political parties over these past years and how they treated ‘dissenting’ voices. But not impossible. The power of one can be multiplied to secure the necessary momentum and set the ball rolling. Of course, it takes resilience, courage and determination that go way beyond elocution.

Calls to raise the standards in public life have been made both on a national and an international level. Outgoing standards commissioner George Hyzler made a valiant contribution, only to find himself being politely kicked out of office a year in advance by being appointed member of the European Court of Auditors.

The ombudsman and the auditor general also constantly make appeals and recommendations meant to ensure transparency and accountability, prerequisites of an upright politician and public administrators.

However, it is the political class itself that should ideally take the lead, mainly through the manner in which members behave and how high they set the bar.

Even if, sadly, very few and far between, there have been instances where a handful of bold individual players on the ground – that is, both serving and budding politicians – did and still continue to strive to truly change the way politics is done in this country.

They keep stressing that being in politics is to serve, not to be served. That the common good outweighs any other consideration, bar compromising one’s principles. That they should stand firm so politics remain a noble calling.

Newly elected Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg has just complained of “fat cats” reaching everywhere, having infiltrated political parties, commercial entities and the media.

He rightly insists it is his duty as a politician to speak about such problems and to stand up to big business interests that derail the democratic process by hijacking politics.

The public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination made it abundantly clear how dangerous such unbridled liaisons can be.

The former mayor of St Julian’s pledged to keep speaking about the irregular relationship between certain politicians and developers. However, many suspect that this incestuous relationship is more willed by the political parties than individual politicians. In fact, there have been disquieting statements about this state of affairs by elements from both sides of the political divide.

Buttigieg says his party’s ethics commission has supported a recommendation that he made for an internal whistleblower system and a revolving door policy for top officials. That is, of course, a good beginning but there is a lot more that needs to be done, including and especially where party financing is involved.

The biggest burden, however, will always have to be shouldered by the individual politician, also by naming and shaming. It’s a pity that this is something Buttigieg refused to do, even as he stressed the need for politicians to be more courageous.

Fat cats cannot be allowed to rule the roost. And politicians worth their salt must continuously be advocates of the common good with all that this entails.