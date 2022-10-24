Malta is one of about 160 counties that have introduced financial disclosure systems for politicians. Asset declarations by politicians and senior public officials are a necessary, even if not consistently effective, tool to enhance public sector transparency and accountability.

The government is once again failing to convince the public that it has the political will to enforce accountability on members of parliament.

The Labour Party’s parliamentary whip, Andy Ellul, failed to explain why government ministers and parliamentary secretaries have not yet submitted their declaration of assets for 2021. In reacting to an opposition member’s parliamentary question, he preferred to make snide comments without even indicating when these declarations of assets are expected to be made public.

This is political arrogance at its worst. It destroys any hope of the government being taken seriously when it says it is striving to improve the country’s governance. For instance, who can buy into the minister of finance’s declaration that he wants to strengthen tax compliance and enforcement when his government cannot enforce a bare minimum of discipline on its ministers?

In 2004, the European Court of Human Rights rejected the complaint of a local council member in Poland who refused to submit his asset declaration. He claimed that the obligation to disclose details concerning his financial situation and property portfolio imposed by legislation was in breach of article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

The court endorsed the publication of declarations and internet access to them, arguing that “the general public has a legitimate interest in ascertaining that local politics are transparent and internet access to the declarations makes access to such information effective and easy. Without such access, the obligation would have no practical importance or genuine incidence on the degree to which the public is informed about the political process”.

Local banks have imposed what some may consider draconian processes before opening or keeping accounts of politically exposed persons. Moreover, small businesses and even individual service providers are asked to present a detailed explanation of the source of their income and wealth for a period of years before they are allowed to seek banking services. Why are government ministers held to less stringent standards on their obligation to explain their income and wealth sources?

The country is likely to be facing some tough times over the next few years, as the EU’s economic outlook remains doubtful. The government will be expected to use taxpayers’ euros in the most prudent way to help the most vulnerable, invest in productive infrastructure, upgrade public services and keep public finances under control. The support of taxpayers to achieve these tough objectives is crucial.

The various examples of the abuse of taxpayers’ money in the last several years are well documented. Public sector governance has not improved much since Robert Abela took over as prime minister. If he expects the public to support his efforts to steer the country in the troubled times ahead of us, he needs to show more determination in ensuring that his ministers set an example by abiding by all parliamentary rules and ethics standards.

Enhancing government accountability, effectiveness and transparency is not optional. It is a crucial requirement when trying to convince more people and international institutions that the country is indeed determined to strengthen the governance of the public sector.

The deterioration in the standards of governance that took place in the Muscat years must not become endemic. More was initially expected of the Abela government. But it keeps letting us down.