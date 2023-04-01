Right when the police act expeditiously, complying by a court order to investigate a main actor in a high-profile case with strong political connotations, the force suffers a poor showing in a survey gauging public trust.

The research, commissioned by Times of Malta, found that fewer than one in five people have confidence in the police investigation into the fraudulent hospitals privatisation deal.

In addition, almost half – 45 per cent – say they have little or no confidence at all and more than a third – 37 per cent – have mixed feelings.

And that is assuming that an ‘active’ police investigation into the fraudulent deal is actually in progress.

Allegations about ‘sticky fingers’ in the Vitals-Steward concessions pie had long been made. Granted, a million allegations do not constitute a single proof. However, it is the foremost duty of the police to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, especially of this magnitude and with all the implications they carry. It is their duty to find the evidence.

The stench of corruption – aroma for those who benefitted and, possibly, still do – has been in the air for years. It became more pronounced in 2019, when rule of law NGO Repubblika successfully pushed for a magisterial inquiry.

Most, if not all, the allegations that had been made along the years were then confirmed by the auditor general after a thorough investigation. It was so thorough, in fact, that his findings were extensively quoted in the civil court’s judgment declaring the deal fraudulent and rescinding all the agreements signed.

All this notwithstanding, the police appear to still be stuck at the investigation stage and we do not even know what stage it has reached. We say ‘appear’ as the police insist the law does not allow them to confirm or deny that an investigation is in progress.

True, a magisterial inquiry into the deal is ongoing. However, the auditor general, first, and a superior court judge, now, have made it amply clear that there is a lot to answer for – even criminally – in the hospitals privatisation saga.

However, the police commissioner – as, indeed, the attorney general – do not appear to have yet acted.

It is this apparent inertia when faced with clear evidence that is leading to the public’s lack of trust. The situation is now such that when the attorney general and the police commissioner do their duty, as they did in the Mark Camilleri case, the level of mistrust rises not falls, as one would logically expect to happen.

When the police have still to prosecute anybody after years of investigating the Vitals-Steward concession but act with lightning speed to comply to a court directive to investigate Camilleri over leaked phone chats and then to take criminal action against him for contempt of court, they can expect nothing but outright ridicule and even condemnation.

Whether the course of action chosen by the court in the Camilleri case was the correct one is debatable.

The police may continue singing their own praises, invoking the drop in the number of reported crimes, conveniently forgetting the dark figure of crime. Trust, regrettably for them, does not only depend on such numbers.

When the police fail to swiftly upgrade a ‘passive’ investigation into an ‘active’ one but then lose no time to act in other minor cases, they expose themselves to accusations, like those just made by Moviment Graffitti, that they have been hijacked and no longer serve the public.

Their motto says it is the Lord that should guide them. Not their political masters and their cronies.