Like most New Year resolutions, plans and promises made by the government and politicians often do not materialise. This may be justified in certain circumstances but, more often than not, this happens because what is proposed is mere political expediency, only meant to assuage public opinion rather than truly right wrongs.

Taking robust action to address challenges effectively demands strong leadership, effective governance structures and mechanisms that guarantee accountability. Experience, however, leaves no doubt that such qualities and setups are ineffective at best, or altogether lacking at worst.

Weak political leaders dread making tough decisions that they know, or should know, the country requires but which people would not like.

They throw money at everything as if there is no tomorrow, their only aim being to placate the people, especially if it is an election year as, 2024 happens to be.

The ills that continued to plague this country in practically all sectors throughout the outgoing year are, therefore, likely to remain even if telltale signs and the writing on the wall underscoring the need for urgent action are becoming increasingly clearer.

Unless leaders start looking beyond the short-term five-year cycles, give heed to wise advice – both at a domestic and international level – and resolve to raise standards in political life come what may, the country can only face dire consequences.

Every aspect of our way of life depends on what politicians decide. Yet, they base their decisions not on what is best for the country and its people but on their chances of being re-elected. They continue to turn a blind eye to blatant abuse at all levels, accepting the status quo, and persist with their ‘bread and circuses’ populist policies.

We should take note of what outgoing President George Vella said during his last formal speech on Republic Day: “What use is it to celebrate that our country is a republic, and boast that we have now taken control of our own future, if we do not have people who are wise and smart enough to lead this country in the best interest of the Maltese and Gozitan people? Above all, people whose integrity is not in any doubt.”

That sentiment is shared by many, as evidenced by the results of many a poll and election results. The waning voter turnout is very telling; political parties and politicians are becoming less appealing and trustworthy. For many, politics is, sadly, a dirty word.

The upcoming local and European elections may spring some further disturbing surprises for both the Labour and Nationalist parties. Still, the answer is likely to be distributing more candy and making further empty promises, rather than tackle, head on, the many serious issues having a serious economic, political and social impact.

Left unaddressed, they can only ravage this country, which has so much potential, and hurt its people.

Strengthening the rule of law, ensuring good governance, protecting the environment, curtailing the construction industry, redrafting our economic model, ensuring an adequate education system, guaranteeing meritocracy, transparency and accountability, and even agreeing on a suitable candidate for the presidency are among the main tasks, challenges, opportunities that 2024 must witness.

Both political leaders and all politicians have no option but to roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Enough time has been wasted.

The people need to ensure that happens. Their voice has proved effective in some instances already, notably in ensuring the Sofia public inquiry.

Making Malta stand tall again should be the people’s national project for 2024.