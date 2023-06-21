The latest Central Bank of Malta forecasts confirm that the Maltese economy is still in overdrive, despite signs of a significant slowdown in growth.

The short-term projections cover 2023 to 2025 but do not delve into the country’s longer-term economic and fiscal challenges.

The forecasts show that 2023 should be another good year for growth, with GDP growth expected to reach four per cent. An annual rate of two to three per cent for a developed economy like Malta is considered normal. The Central Bank expects growth to continue to be strong in the next two years, albeit with a declining trend.

Tourism is one of the main drivers of this growth as the pent-up demand for travel after the pandemic continues to boost mass tourism significantly.

Like most other European countries, the cloud that hangs over Malta is the persistence of inflationary pressures that may affect the spending power of consumers and demand for our goods and services.

The Central Bank of Malta report states that the main downside risks relate to the possibility of stronger than envisaged weaknesses in the international economic environment, which could lead to lower exports.

Demand for our exports could also be affected negatively if interest rates continue to rise at a sustained pace.

If high inflation persists, it will affect the spending power of local consumers and those in countries we trade with.

The projected fiscal indicators generally remain at acceptable levels. In 2023, the fiscal deficit will decline to 4.9 per cent, a significant drop from the 5.8 per cent registered in 2022.

Despite increasing quickly, the national debt should reach 55.3 per cent by 2025 – still within the 60 per cent benchmark.

The new Stability and Growth Pact criteria that regulate fiscal management for the eurozone are still not finalised but are likely to be more flexible than before they were suspended because of COVID.

The bank’s forecasts rely on the government’s commitment to keep the energy subsidies in place indefinitely.

This decision dampens inflation’s impact on businesses and households even if the European Commission and the IMF have advised the government to revise its energy subsidy scheme. If wages start to increase significantly because of labour market pressures, this would prolong the high inflation phase, according to the Central Bank of Malta.

Another fiscal risk is related to the destiny of Air Malta. News on the future of the national airline continues to be sporadic.

There is no clear indication of whether more taxpayers’ money will be needed to support the lame airline. The government must be more open in revealing its plans for Air Malta and strive to eliminate the uncertainty that employees and ordinary citizens are experiencing due to obscure planning.

The Central Bank of Malta’s forecasts are of a short-term nature.

They do not delve into longer-term issues like the urgency to start dealing with the economy’s structural weaknesses.

Government ministers seem to have different views on the future shape of the country’s economic model, with the minister of finance appearing to hold significantly divergent views to the prime minister and the economy minister.

This confusion must be urgently addressed as economic strategy reforms take a long time to define and implement.

The long journey to modernising the economy must start with all ministers singing from the same hymn sheet – something that is not happening.