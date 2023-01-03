Like the prime minister, we would all like to have the “peace of mind that our country is moving in the right direction”. There were touches of both narcissism and magical thinking in Robert Abela’s New Year message, which seemed to be trying to convince people that all it takes for Malta to continue on the road of prosperity is for everyone to adopt a positive attitude.

Despite a passing mention of “the global context which we find ourselves in”, his address betrayed a denial of the hard realities facing this country and the world.

Or it could be that Abela is lost for ideas on how to deal with the present challenges, which include supply-chain disruption now hitting medicine importation, rising prices that have necessitated unsustainable subsidies and dark economic clouds hanging over our closest trading neighbours.

Abela’s answer is mainly to throw money at problems, which only means he or his successor would have to pick up the pieces at some point.

The prime minister spoke of “a renewed plan” for the country, a plan chosen by the people in the last election. He was, of course, referring to the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto “which consists of a thousand proposals aimed at building a beautiful future together”.

The Labour Party he leads was indeed given a strong mandate by the electorate.

However, instead of leveraging that popular support to make some hard, but needed, decisions, Abela has stuck doggedly to his ‘continuity’ theme.

This country cannot keep putting profit before people and the environment. Building developers cannot continue to lord it over the country rather than being reined in on safety and environmental grounds.

The recommendations made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry on the right to information and protection of journalists remain unimplemented. Nepotism remains rife as does the squandering of public money to appease the party faithful.

The prime minister’s predecessor used to shun genuine criticism by insisting on positivity – just see how he and his administration ended up!

As if to hammer the message home that there is nothing the Maltese should worry about, he even spoke of returning the country “to full normality” – which ignores the realities of living in a highly interdependent world, with a war raging in Europe.

While projecting positivity has become a mantra for leaders’ televised public addresses, they also need to make sure that the means are there to deliver the goods. Acknowledging the reality of situations – and proposing solutions instead of wishful thinking – is what people expect of their leaders.

Abela was more forthcoming when he spoke of the need to strengthen women’s rights, having become “increasingly aware of the many realities of women that suffer in silence, just because they are women”. It was also reassuring to hear Abela talking of the need to strengthen civil rights. Pity that once again there was no reference to the need to improve migrant rights and to stamp out exploitation.

On the whole, President George Vella was perhaps more down to earth, speaking of challenges that will have to be addressed in the coming months.

“We must put aside the attraction of material achievements and strive more towards the common good. Poverty exists and in many different forms and degrees… Money and property are not everything,” he said.

Reality is what it is and no amount of positivity will change it. Acknowledging it is the first step towards putting in place workable policies that can anticipate difficulties and ease the pain, especially for the more vulnerable.