It does not need to be so, but if there is something to learn from these last few years, it is that politics and the police do not mix.

When that happens, society is usually the big loser; and not just because the supposedly long arm of the law finds it increasingly difficult to reach to the corridors of power.

What is, perhaps, more heartbreaking is that it discourages the many officers who continue to be loyal to their oath of office.

Police officers constantly go beyond their call of duty, at times risking life and limb, to serve and protect.

That is perhaps what respondents mean by ‘trust’ when participating in surveys. Foolishly, politicians used such data for their own narrow ends.

The police force, which is bound by law to perform specific duties, cannot be treated as a political football as, evidenced recently during the budget debate in parliament on the home affairs ministry.

We heard the usual statements – “the police corps continued to bring important results, especially against organised crime”.

During the budget debate, we heard that the community police service will operate nationwide and that a new specialised roads policing squad will be set up.

The Police Act speaks very clearly about the main objectives of the force: “to preserve public order and peace, to prevent the commission of offences, to promote and enforce the observance of the laws, as a first guarantee of the rights of all persons in Malta, even before action is needed through the judicial system to repress, sanction or remedy any breach.”

Therefore, any initiative that can somehow contribute to reach such aims should be encouraged.

The response of the Nationalist Party’s spokesman on home affairs was that the decision will only further burden a force that is already overworked, overstretched, and underpaid.

He was right to note that certain duties can be handled by other agencies and/or civilians.

However, on the other hand, the shadow minister surely realises that the increased presence of uniformed police officers on our roads and within communities is likely to serve as a deterrent to crime.

The opposition spokesman raised the very valid issue of a demotivated force.

He said that pay conditions were so inadequate that many were resigning, and recruitment campaigns were not that effective.

Ensuring effective law enforcement goes beyond having the right complement, a decent pay package and working conditions.

Quantity matters but more so quality, and also an environment in which the rule of law prevails, and is seen to be prevailing, even in the manner the police go about fulfilling their many duties.

The Police Act makes it incumbent on the force “to apply the law without discrimination on any ground…”.

That is, probably, where the force is failing society and, let it be clearly stated, it is not the fault of the ‘foot soldier’ but, rather, the top brass and their political masters.

So, rather than discussing which squads are needed and which will work or not, what needs to happen first, and as a matter of urgency, is a robust debate on a structure – and leadership – that enjoys the trust of both the majority and the minority in parliament.

The police force is too sensitive and essential an institution to allow it to be tossed about from one side to another.