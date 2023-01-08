That Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca did not want to become president is an open secret. Those close to her know how distraught she had been when informed the prime minister would be nominating her.

At the end of the day, she had to accept, because she knew perfectly well that her political career would be over in any case and also because, deep within, she is a loyal person.

Still, what she said in a podcast interview a few days ago is disconcerting. Her statement that she learned from the TV news that she would be nominated as Malta’s president proves how ‘dictatorial’ a prime minister can be when deciding on appointments. Such diktat can ignore not only the opposition’s wishes but even those of the chosen person.

The interviewer tried to establish whether Coleiro Preca was confined within the walls of San Anton Palace because her moral principles and disposition could stand in somebody’s way.

The former president courteously replied she did not know the reason behind Joseph Muscat’s decision and did not wish to speculate. However, she did acknowledge that discussions had been under way, “discussions that I did not want to become president”.

The information in the public domain so far does not indicate whether Muscat, or any of his henchmen, had bothered to sit down with the Labour veteran to explain to her why she was the best person for the job. Or, indeed, that it would be best if she was kicked upstairs, as the prime minister was finding it difficult to implement his road map with her in the way.

When approached about her latest comments, Muscat, as is his character, tried to wriggle his way out of it.

“I respect that the president emeritus felt any discussions between the two of us should remain that way. I will do the same on my end,” he told Times of Malta.

What Coleiro Preca said was that the discussion centred on her not being interested in the job that was being forced on her.

Then, again characteristically, the former prime minister wanted to take credit for his decision, saying there was “widespread consensus” he had made the right choice.

If that is indeed the case, it is all to Coleiro Preca’s credit. She stuck to the pledge she made in her inaugural address on April 4, 2014, that “whatever I do will only be an expression of the profound love that I have for Malta and the people of Malta and Gozo”.

Those with enough grey matter between their ears are justified in drawing their own conclusions.

It is unlikely that Coleiro Preca was dropped because of her undying work in the social field.

Having militated within the party since her late teens, she is a staunch Labourite, but a genuine one. And here is where her ideas and those of Muscat would have clashed. In her latest interview, she expressed concern over the Labour government’s vision.

Pointing out that the Labour Party was born to fight social injustices, she expressed her fears that if it sticks to the road it has chosen to follow, she will not be able to recognise it anymore.

The real reason for Coleiro Preca having been kicked out of cabinet must, therefore, have been Muscat’s decision to weed out those who could not be ‘bought’ and who would have stood in his way.

Political convenience is a tool governments regularly use. The presidency, at least, should be spared.