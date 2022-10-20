The phrase prevention is better than cure conveys a clear and powerful message. Its equivalent in Maltese – loosely translated, better a sigh of annoyance than a cry of pain – stresses, however, that preventing something bad from happening may require sacrifice, even exasperation.

It was in the belief that prevention is better than misery that Times of Malta attempted to make some suggestions on how the Occupational Health and Safety Authority’s mission could be made that little bit easier.

The regulator’s chief executive officer, Mark Gauci, was writing from experience when, reacting to that recent editorial, he said occupational health and safety is a complex subject to which there are no simple solutions.

The realities are complex and so many responsibilities are at play that, as he rightly noted, there is scope for action by all in safeguarding workers’ health and safety.

Indeed, in tackling the issue – this is the third editorial on the subject in the space of a few short weeks – Times of Malta not only aims to provoke a meaningful debate but also encourage all those who can contribute to explore any possible avenue that can make workplaces safer. However, for this to happen, all need to be willing to be open to fresh ideas and even move away from ‘old’ practices.

All along, Times of Malta has been laying stress on prevention rather than cure. It tried to suggest ways and means to ensure the health and safety authority gets all the help it can get to fulfil its difficult task.

By raising the possibility of project supervisors falling under the umbrella of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, we never intended to shift the responsibility from the client to the regulator, as Gauci fears.

What is being suggested is that project supervisors are still paid by the client, who remains legally responsible for health and safety at the workplace.

In addition, the client would also pay an administrative fee to the regulator, which would allocate a project supervisor from a register of qualified persons and then maintain regular contact with them, also to ensure they are fulfilling all duties apportioned to them by law.

This could also go a long way in stopping developers and contractors from blacklisting supervisors strict on ensuring safety.

Should any shortcomings be noted, the project supervisor would alert the client but also the health and safety watchdog so all necessary preventive and enforcement action would be taken without any loss of time.

Such an arrangement – or a better one devised by the watchdog and the project supervisors, who are the real experts – would serve two main purposes.

Firstly, it would give the Occupational Health and Safety Authority more eyes and ears.

Secondly, and more importantly, it would result in investigations taking place and remedial action taken before a nasty accident occurs rather than after a fatal fall or serious injury is reported.

Yes, indeed, it would mean more work for the regulator. However, the administrative fee charged should be such that covers the cost of engaging any additional staff deemed necessary.

Bad accidents, at construction sites especially, have become so frequent that it is now an urgent matter that everyone collaborates and strives towards a robust culture of health and safety at the workplace.

All must join the regulator in its efforts to bring about “a paradigm shift in the way this country looks upon occupational health and safety”, as Gauci put it.

Accidents will happen. Many can, however, be avoided.