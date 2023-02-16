Professional malpractice is not common but when it happens, consumers usually suffer the most. People trust the professionals they engage to complete transactions governed by various legal requirements, such as in the purchase and sale of a property.

This is a process that involves, among others, buyers, sellers, and the tax authorities.

When notaries fail to carry out their duties according to law, their clients suffer unnecessary hardships.

Notary Joseph Abela complained to the ombudsman about how his client suffered from unfair treatment resulting from the failure of a notary to pay the commissioner for revenue the taxes he had collected from the seller and the buyer in a property deal.

He argued that the “interconnected requirements of the government departments, in place since 1990, were ‘unreasonable’, caused harm and could even be considered unconstitutional”.

The relationship between the commissioner of revenue and service providers who collect tax on behalf of the government would fall under the law of agency, which defines the legal rights and obligations of principals and agents. Unfortunately, countries have different interpretations of how the relationship between agent and principal should be conducted.

Continental European law classifies the undertaking of transactions in the place of another as an agency only when the transactions are legal. It excludes other acts, including unlawful acts. However, legal experts remark that US and British laws follow the principle that “he who acts through another, acts himself”. So, there is often a grey legal area when trying to establish whether the liability for the malpractice of professionals, like notaries, should also be pinned on the government.

The ombudsman has made practical recommendations on how innocent clients could be spared the expensive consequences of notarial malpractice. He recommended that the related ministries and the office of the state advocate hold talks with the notarial council to introduce legal provisions that would offer “more robust protection for the service user”.

The government often claims that it is determined to protect consumers and reduce bureaucracy. It also prides itself on promoting the use of more information and communications technology to promote efficiency by introducing more e-government services. Progress has undoubtedly been made in this area as today, for instance, income and VAT taxes can be paid online.

But more must be done to ensure that consumers do not suffer unnecessary hardships. The ombudsman recommends an online system whereby tax and duty payments are made directly to the revenue department on the same day as the publication of the contract.

He further urges the ministries to consider implementing the notarial council’s proposal for deeds to be registered through the office of the chief notary to the government and for the latter to reserve the right of action against the defaulting notary. Both suggestions are doable and can be implemented without delay.

The digitalisation of the economy is one of the strategic objectives of the EU to stimulate sustainable growth in member states. The notarial council is correct to insist on creating integrated web services for property transfer and registration, which has been on the administrative drawing board of the government since 2016.

The ombudsman office is one of the institutions that still enjoys a high level of trust among ordinary people.

The recommendation to save consumers unnecessary suffering in property transfers is sensible and should be implemented with haste.