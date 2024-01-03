Most winters, headlines highlight the acute pressures on our public hospitals, warning that the public health services have reached ‘breaking point’. The alarm bells are sounding again this winter, with patients complaining they cannot rely on getting the medical treatment as quickly as they need.

Sources say that Mater Dei Hospital is operating beyond its bed capacity, with patients who need urgent surgery waiting up to three days for treatment. Hospital areas not intended initially to host patients are being converted into makeshift wards to deal with the surge in demand for hospital beds due to winter-related illnesses like pneumonia.

A health ministry spokesperson denied that makeshift wards have been set up, arguing that they are just “using all the beds available”. Some patients treated in the emergency department had to wait up to 10 hours to be moved from a stretcher to a ward.

These are the symptoms of a healthcare sector under strain. Scenes that many understandably consider as unacceptable have now become commonplace.

Mater Dei Hospital is running well over capacity, with many patients not getting treated in wards but in corridors, waiting rooms, a former library and staff canteen and units not intended for such treatment. Another sector that is aggravating the problem of overcrowding is the social sector. Patients who could leave the hospital end up staying there because they cannot access adequate care in a home setting and so cannot be safely discharged.

Most people believe that they have an implicit contract with the State: they pay their taxes and national insurance contributions in return for a free health service at the point of use. They often hear about incidents of waste of hundreds of millions of their tax euros in failed hospital management projects while the quality of the medical services deteriorates.

Of course, some of these strains on our public health system can be seen elsewhere in Europe. The effects of the increasing ageing populations in most countries are not being addressed urgently. In Malta’s case, the substantial increase in population in the last decade has meant that the public health system’s physical and human resources infrastructure is unable to cope with reasonable demand.

Our public health system has been caught in a doom loop. The longer the causes of overcrowding in our hospital remain untreated, the more profound the crisis will be. Demand for health and social care will continue to increase. However, the sector is struggling to provide the level of service people reasonably expect in the face of staffing shortages, rising costs and inadequate investment in people and facilities.

Policymakers must move beyond sticking plasters to resolve the endemic weaknesses that afflict the public health system. This will not be easy.

Years of mismanagement of taxpayers’ money on projects that produced few benefits for the public health system have resulted in a loss of trust in the government to deliver on the implicit contract that promises an adequate free healthcare system for all.

The government must develop a long-term strategy and action plan underpinned by productive capital and human resources investment in our public health system. For a start, public health workers must be adequately compensated for working in a very demanding environment.

Malta often prides itself in having an excellent healthcare system. The country can ill-afford to stop prioritising it.