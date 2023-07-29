As the 2013 election approached, disgruntled Nationalist voters were openly arguing that “anything would be better than Lawrence Gonzi’s government”.

History could be repeating itself. The polls are indicating not just that Labour, as did the Nationalist Party pre-2013, is unable to retain and, indeed, is losing voters, but also that absenteeism is on the rise among the electorate.

In 2013, Labour won with a majority of over 35,000 votes, the number of votes cast hitting 93 per cent.

In the 2017 election, the difference between the two large parties was again just over 35,000 and votes cast reached 92.1 per cent. In the latest poll, last year, Robert Abela’s Labour won with a majority of 39,474 votes. Votes cast dropped to 85.6 per cent and, at 2.9 per cent, invalid votes was more than twice the number in the two previous elections.

Two polls just conducted by Times of Malta and Malta Today had different conclusions.

The first found that Labour would win by 18,000 votes if an election were held now. The other forecast a change in government, with the Nationalists emerging victors by just 2,000 votes.

Though it is the prime minister’s prerogative to call an election, the next one need not be held before 2027 and that is a very long time in politics, during which the fortunes of parties and their leaders can change over and over again.

Where both polls agree and see a clear trend is that the number of undecided voters is increasing.

Pollster Vince Marmarà deems it even more significant that the two major political parties are struggling to retain their voters and that few are shifting from one party to the other. Therefore, the turnout is likely to continue falling.

A study conducted by Marmarà earlier this year indicated a heightened sense of disgruntlement and disillusionment among voters, increasingly becoming weary and distrustful of politicians and the country’s political system.

True, the polls were conducted when the controversy on the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry was raging and power cuts started to make the heatwave even more unbearable. Responses may, therefore, be different in calmer times. Still, it is crystal clear not all is quiet on the political front.

People’s power is becoming increasingly evident and effective and the political parties must have taken note of that. Yet, both leaders seem to be more concerned with their own power base than finding ways and means to better empower the people. No wonder trust in Robert Abela has fallen to an all-time low, though still above Bernard Grech, who has made no inroads.

Against this background, small parties registered gains, almost doubling their share of the vote since the election.

What lies ahead is, of course, difficult if not impossible to say. However, as Times of Malta had noted editorially in the past, the possibility of a strong third party emerging out of the blue cannot be excluded.

Sadly, the two main parties are unlikely to give smaller parties a better chance of making it to parliament. These can keep the stronger political forces on their toes and also contribute to increase voter engagement and participation.

Having a diverse representation while ensuring the stability of governance is crucial for a well-functioning democracy; especially in such a politically-charged environment and the clear signs that the present political forces and politicians are failing the people.