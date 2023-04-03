It is crunch time for Malta’s traditional incentives for foreign investors. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has told financial services practitioners that he prefers Malta to make changes to its corporate tax regime now rather than wait for the EU to force it to abolish its five per cent rate.

“I prefer swallowing the bitter pill now and introducing changes to the corporate tax regime gradually than having them chasing us or even imposing changes on us,” Caruana said.

Small island economies such as Malta often build their competitive advantages around innovative legislation and favourable tax regimes. But this also constitutes a vulnerability. While this strategy can work for some time in attracting investment, large countries will eventually want to block any leakages from their potential tax revenue because of their businesses locating offshore for tax purposes. It is just such a moment that Malta now has to reckon with.

The EU’s determination to introduce a Union-wide minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent continues to gain momentum after the European Commission first articulated it in December 2021. This proposal is crucial to support the EU’s pledge of bringing fairness, transparency and stability to the international corporate tax framework.

The government faces several challenges as it gets ready to introduce the necessary changes over the next three years. One challenge that Caruana hinted at is the reluctance of a staggering 70 per cent of businesses to pay tax, claiming that they “were either making a loss or simply breaking even”.

Enforcement of tax compliance regulations is the direct responsibility of the government. As in many other areas of public service, different administrations have tolerated slack compliance, almost accepting that fiscal rectitude is alien to the local business culture. This attitude must now change.

The government faces another self-inflicted weakness. Honest taxpayers, including the 30 per cent of businesses that pay corporate tax, are angry at the moral hazard that has infected the management of fiscal resources. The Steward hospitals debacle and the guarantees given by the government to BOV to support the financing of this dud project could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of euros.

The finance minister will eventually have to fill his fiscal black hole by increasing tax revenues, even if this unpleasant reality is rarely talked about.

Caruana, like many other politicians, blames the Ukraine war for the difficult fiscal challenges that Malta, like other member states, must address.

The war is apparently going to cost the EU between €400 and €500 billion, he says. “We have an EU that is very adamant to continue forcing change in various aspects, including a push for its own resources, because the bills that will come our way are going to be huge.”

This only makes more urgent the need to firm up the country’s competitive advantages. In the past, one of those advantages was low labour costs compared to more developed economies. This factor is no longer significant even if attempts are made to keep it going by importing thousands of low-skilled workers from third countries to keep labour costs in some industries, like construction, to a minimum. As the corporate tax advantage inevitably starts to evaporate, Malta will need to offer foreign investors new incentives.

To fill the gap in tax revenue, this approach needs to be complemented by a political resolve to put an end to the waste of taxpayer money on white elephant projects tainted by corruption and to enforce tax compliance more rigorously.

Caruana’s resolve alone is not enough. It needs to have the backing of the whole government.