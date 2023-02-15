The photos and footage of Civil Protection Department rescuers at the airport returning last Tuesday from a rescue operation in earthquake-hit Turkey were a powerful reflection of the tragedy.

Many of the 32-rescue team were in tears as they hugged their loved ones and were applauded by the Turkish community living in Malta.

It is tragic to learn that they could only dig up bodies of victims crushed to death by buildings and were unable to find anyone alive.

Another team of 32 rescuers and eight volunteers are heading to Turkey to continue with the mission.

When we speak about those who constantly put their life on the line at the service of the rest of us, we often think of police and Armed Forces of Malta officers.

However, the regular and volunteer members of the Civil Protection Department are unsung heroes too, largely conducting their search and rescue operations away from the limelight.

The department, or CPD, as we know it today, was set up in 1996, with its fire and rescue service added three years later.

It responds to various types of emergencies, whether natural or man-made, usually in coordination with the police, the military, the health authorities and also non-governmental organisations.

The department’s officers receive training both in Malta and overseas to specialise in a variety of emergency scenarios.

The volunteers undergo firefighting and rescue courses and are awarded certificates before they can participate in assistance and rescue emergency operations.

According to the financial estimates published with the Budget for this year, the government’s recurrent expenditure for the CPD is expected to reach just under €11 million.

Operational and maintenance expenses, which includes training, is estimated to amount to €1.3 million. This is certainly a case where every euro spent is a sound investment in trying to ensure the safety of all.

Having the necessary resources and the right working conditions contribute towards raising the motivation of the women and men within CPD to do the arduous jobs that the nature of their duty entails. Experience, past and present, proves they do. And that is all to their credit.

The flooding and widespread damage caused by the recent rough weather in Malta yet again tested the skills, determination and courage of all CPD officers and volunteers.

They are there to protect when natural calamities strike, when fire threatens life and property, when explosions take place in fireworks factories, when people fall off cliffs or high places, when hazardous material needs to be cleared...

The risks are all detailed in their job description, some might say. True, but they still remain human beings harbouring feelings and fears, as the pictures at the arrivals lounge on Tuesday proved.

CPD director Emanuel Psaila says: “You are risking your life, after all, and we are only human. But we have trained for this and we are not going to jump into the water without the right equipment.”

CPD personnel deserve all the gratitude, cooperation and help they can get.

Perhaps the best sign of support would be to ensure they do not have to risk their life unnecessarily because of somebody’s irresponsible behaviour or else because people refuse to heed warnings. And sadly we have seen that happening too often.