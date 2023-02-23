When he recently addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres struck an apocalyptic note: “This is the closest the clock has ever stood to humanity’s darkest hour – closer than ever during the height of the Cold War.” He urged the assembled dignitaries to “wake up and get to work”.

He criticised politicians who were only concerned about the short term, the next electoral cycle or their political survival. This is not a time for “dithering” and “tinkering”. Instead, it should be a time for “transformation”.

Though many may argue that the UN is somewhat ineffective as a forum, it remains a suitable venue which manages to bring together many countries in a formal setting and, on the margins, in an informal manner.

Some of these countries may not have formal relations with one another. The informality of the margins allows some conversations to keep on going without the strictures of formal diplomatic relations

Moreover, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the UN’s founding document – the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Though imperfect, the UN General Assembly is essential for raising specific points.

And Guterres drove home some pertinent truths. That the world needs peace may sound like a cliché but that it is “not sleepwalking into a wider war” but “doing so with its eyes wide open” must be stated.

Guterres referred to several global hotspots where peace is in peril. For example, in the Middle East, the two-state solution is becoming more of an impossibility. In Myanmar and Haiti, violence is raising its head again, thus leading to greater instability.

The situation in Ukraine, however, remains highly precarious. With the talk of potential nuclear war raising its head again, Guterres called for disarmament and arms control while reducing

the strategic threats from nuclear weapons. But, he lamented, “we are at the highest risk in decades of a nuclear war that could start by accident or design”.

Returning to the UN Charter, Guterres argues that it is necessary to “transform our approach to peace” and to put “human rights and dignity first, with prevention at the heart” by returning and recommitting to it. He adds that “if every country fulfilled its obligations under the Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed”.

There is scope to engage with the remarks of the secretary general of the United Nations.

Firstly, a rights-based international order centred on pursuing peace remains as urgent as ever. This is something which large powers need to commit to and small countries can champion. With the principle of sovereign equality, the United Nations remains the best place to advocate such an order.

Secondly, the secretary general argues for a more holistic view of peace – viewing it on a continuum rather than a destination. This should shift our understanding of peace, viewing it as something more organic, involving prevention, reconciliation, peace-building and popular participation, particularly of women and young people. Moreover, it addresses the root causes rather than the symptoms once they manifest themselves.

Thirdly, on a more national and local level, there is the need to address the “pandemic of rights violations”.

He argues that the COVID-19 pandemic was often used as a pretext to cull civil and political rights. Guterres argued that the civic space “is vanishing before our eyes”.

These are challenges for every nation, regardless of size and democratic credentials.